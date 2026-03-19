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MASADA slams ‘laban-bawi’ policy amid fare hike suspension

Vice President Sara Duterte
Vice President Sara Duterte
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The Masa Sara Duterte Alliance (MASADA) on Thursday criticized what it described as a “laban-bawi” policy by the government in addressing the economic impact of the ongoing Middle East conflict.

In a statement, MASADA said the suspension of a fare hike earlier approved by the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB), along with the absence of a master list of beneficiaries for the promised P5,000 fuel subsidy, has created confusion among transport groups and commuters.

Vice President Sara Duterte
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The group noted that the fare increase matrix, which was supposed to take effect on Thursday, was expected to coincide with the distribution of the fuel subsidy. However, the LTFRB has yet to finalize a list of qualified beneficiaries.

MASADA added that the initial list used in the National Capital Region came from the Department of Social Welfare and Development.

Benito Ranque, MASADA founding chairman, told the Daily Tribune that the government’s policy is worsening the situation.

“Instead of helping the people, the laban-bawi policy is practically pushing both the transport sector and commuters to the wall,” Ranque said.

He said the situation has led to disruptions nationwide, with transport groups staging a strike while commuters are left stranded.

“The standstill is disturbing, it’s like the lull before the storm,” he said.

Ranque added that the only apparent effect of the policy is lighter traffic, as commuters reduce travel and public transport operators cut trips.

Masa Sara Duterte Alliance (MASADA)

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