Timothée Chalamet is now a four-time Academy Award loser

But let’s be real: this wasn’t an upset. This was a tradition.



Timothée is now a four-time Academy Award loser. Yikes. He is the ultimate "Always a Nominee, Never the Winner", or the human equivalent of a "Coming Soon" trailer for a movie that never actually premieres.



From the peach-scented heartbreak of 2018 to losing to Adrien Brody’s "return to form" in 2025, he has perfected the "gracious loser" face. It’s a look that says, "I’m an artist," but secretly screams, "I skipped a carb-heavy lunch for this?"

He treats the Oscar like a high school crush,meaning he wants the golden trophy sooooo bad he can taste it.

So, why does he keep fumbling? Because while MBJ was delivering a powerhouse dual performance in Sinners, Timmy was busy playing a 1950s ping-pong pro with a mustache that looked like it was losing a fight with his upper lip.

He spent the season campaigning like a Silicon Valley disruptor and standing on top of the Sphere and releasing "leaked" Zoom calls. He didn't lose because he was "too New York"; he lost because the Academy realized that "meta-marketing" and dating a Kardashian isn't a substitute for actual range. And referring to Kylie Jenner as his "partner of three years" doesn't give him prestige. Only a "Page Six" headline.