BINI goes global with Weverse

BINI becomes one of the first Filipino artists to enter the platform this month, alongside fellow P-pop powerhouse SB19. The app already hosts communities for more than 170 artists, including global music giants like BTS, SEVENTEEN, Ariana Grande and Dua Lipa.

Fans — known collectively as Blooms — will soon be able to sign up for the Bloom Official Membership on Weverse. The subscription unlocks perks such as early access to concert ticket pre-sales, exclusive merchandise, members-only livestreams, and special fan activities both online and offline. It will also include opportunities to join raffles, fan meetups, and other exclusive events.

Current subscribers of BINI’s existing global membership program can transfer their accounts to the Bloom Official Membership through the Weverse platform by verifying eligibility and completing the migration process.

The launch of BINI’s Weverse community arrives at an exciting time for the group as they prepare for their much-anticipated appearance at Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on 10 to 17 April — an opportunity that places Filipino pop music in front of a massive global audience.

The group’s worldwide following continues to grow, with more than 16 million combined followers across social media platforms and a steadily expanding international fanbase.

Earlier this month, BINI also dropped two fresh tracks — “Honey Honey” and “Unang Kilig” — which they are set to perform live at their upcoming fan celebration, “Signal Detected: Blooms Day with BINI,” happening on 21 March at Ayala Malls Market! Market!.