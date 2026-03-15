MASADA cites UNHRC forum remarks urging Duterte's release

“The call of an international human rights advocate is a direct insult to the International Criminal Court in general and to PBBM in particular,” Ranque said in a statement.

During the 11 March general debate of the UNHRC, Shunichi Fujiki, a representative of the International Career Support Association and senior researcher at the International Research Institution of Controversial Histories (iRICH), raised concerns about Duterte’s continued detention.

Fujiki said it had been one year since Duterte was arrested at Ninoy Aquino International Airport in Manila on 11 March last year upon his return to the Philippines. Philippine authorities carried out the arrest following a warrant issued by the ICC in connection with its investigation into alleged crimes against humanity linked to the government’s anti-drug campaign.

The Japanese researcher claimed that the former president continues to face what he described as human rights violations while in detention. He also questioned the ICC’s involvement in the case, arguing that international courts should intervene only when a country’s domestic justice system is unable or unwilling to handle a case.

Under international law, the ICC operates on the principle of complementarity, meaning it acts only when national courts are deemed unable or unwilling to prosecute alleged crimes.