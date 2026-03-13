When the numbers don’t tell the whole story

Through her 20s, 30s, and even 40s, the numbers stayed comfortably within range. Then somewhere along the way — often around the time menopause begins — the readings begin to creep upward. The change can feel sudden and mysterious. Patients ask what happened. They did not gain much weight. Their lifestyle has not changed dramatically. Yet the numbers on the monitor now suggest something has shifted.

Medicine loves numbers. Blood pressure readings. Laboratory, values. Imaging , results. We measure, calculate, and classify because numbers give us a sense of certainty. They help guide decisions in a field where the stakes are often life and death. Most of the time, those numbers serve us well. But every now and then they remind us of something important: a measurement can be accurate and still fail to capture the whole story.

March is National Women’s Month in the Philippines, a time when we celebrate the strength and contributions of women in every part of society. It is also a good moment for medicine to reflect on a quiet truth. For decades, much of modern medical research was conducted largely on men, and the findings were then applied broadly with the assumption that women would follow the same biological patterns. In many ways, medicine quietly assumed that women were simply smaller versions of men.

Most of the time, that assumption seemed harmless. But biology has a way of revealing the limits of our shortcuts. Part of the explanation for rising blood pressure in midlife lies in a transition every woman eventually experiences. Estrogen, among its many roles, helps blood vessels remain flexible and responsive. As estrogen levels decline during menopause, arteries gradually lose some of that elasticity, and blood pressure — particularly the upper number known as systolic pressure — begins to rise. The pattern is so common that by the time people reach their 60s, hypertension is actually more common in women than in men.