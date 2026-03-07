Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua

RAT

Love: There may be brewing interference, such as a sudden message from an ex or a relative meddling in your relationship.

Health: Energy is fluctuating. Do light walks or stretching.

Career: Steady momentum. Possible small positive feedback at work. Focus on your own lane so you are not affected.

Wealth: Balanced but watch for small family related expenses.

Luck guide

Direction: Southeast

Time: 11 to 1 p.m.

Color: Peach

Number: 8

Advice: Carry a rose quartz heart or double happiness charm for protection against third party issues.