Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua

RAT
Love: There may be brewing interference, such as a sudden message from an ex or a relative meddling in your relationship.
Health: Energy is fluctuating. Do light walks or stretching.
Career: Steady momentum. Possible small positive feedback at work. Focus on your own lane so you are not affected.
Wealth: Balanced but watch for small family related expenses.
Luck guide
Direction: Southeast
Time: 11 to 1 p.m.
Color: Peach
Number: 8
Advice: Carry a rose quartz heart or double happiness charm for protection against third party issues.
OX
Love: Comforting but an in law or relative may suddenly give unsolicited advice. Do not stress. Show your loyalty to your partner.
Health: Reliable stamina. Good time for nutritious meals and consistent rest. Be careful with late nights.
Career: Your dedication will be noticed. You shine in routine tasks.
Wealth: Stable income. Great time to set aside savings or check pending family expenses.
Luck guide
Direction: North
Time: 8 to 10 a.m.
Color: Orange
Number: 1
Advice: Place a blue crystal in the north area for calm energy and strong relationship protection.
TIGER
Love: Intense and passionate vibes today. If you have a partner, a sudden deep talk or surprise date shows how strong you are.
Health: High energy. Perfect for a quick workout or active breaks.
Career: Bold moves are welcome. Pitch your ideas.
Wealth: Small lucky finds. Calculated risks can pay off.
Luck guide
Direction: East
Time: 2 to 4 p.m.
Color: Grey
Number: 3
Advice: Wear a rose quartz bracelet for courage and love positivity.
RABBIT
Love: Gentle and romantic. A sudden thoughtful gesture from your partner warms your heart, but there may be an external voice interfering.
Health: Emotionally sensitive. Rest, light meditation, or yoga will help you.
Career: Quiet efforts shine. Progress is steady. Avoid unnecessary drama.
Wealth: Avoid impulse buying. Focus on smart budgeting.
Luck guide
Direction: South
Time: 10 to 12 p.m.
Color: Beige
Number: 4
Advice: Place Tiger’s Eye in the bedroom for harmony and protection from external interference.
DRAGON
Love: Passionate and strong. Deep talks bring kilig, but be careful with other people’s opinions.
Health: Energetic. Hydrate and keep moving for a productive day.
Career: Leadership shines. Take charge of opportunities.
Wealth: Doors are opening. Wise decisions lead to positive shifts.
Luck guide
Direction: Southeast
Time: 7 to 9 a.m.
Color: Green
Number: 9
Advice: Use a blue sodalite horse for power and career protection.
SNAKE
Love: Trust your feelings toward your partner.
Health: Good overall. Stay relaxed and prioritize proper rest.
Career: Strategic thinking wins. Plan ahead for smooth execution.
Wealth: Steady gains. Monitor small expenses.
Luck guide
Direction: Southwest
Time: 1 to 3 p.m.
Color: Blue
Number: 2
Advice: Display a jade Piyao figurine for wisdom and relationship clarity.
HORSE
Love: Playful and intense. Sudden attention from others or family comments may affect your relationship.
Health: High energy but prone to quick fatigue.
Career: Dynamic positive changes. Embrace them but plan carefully.
Wealth: Upward flow. Manage it wisely so it can grow further.
Luck guide
Direction: South
Time: 3 to 5 p.m.
Color: Red
Number: 7
Advice: Wear red accessories with rose quartz for protection against love third party issues.
GOAT
Love: Embrace your commitment. Open up more to make the relationship stronger.
Health: You need calm. Meditate or relax to recharge.
Career: Creative collaborations shine. Good flow overall.
Wealth: Attracting blessings. Welcome small positive gains.
Luck guide
Direction: West
Time: 9 to 11 a.m.
Color: Yellow
Number: 5
Advice: Use a purple crystal for peace and strong affection.
MONKEY
Love: If single, someone may arrive who makes you feel a “finally, someone gets me” moment, but because of Tai Sui, slow down and avoid rushing into love that could turn into a rollercoaster.
Health: Sharp mind. Rest your eyes and avoid staying up late.
Career: Innovative ideas pay off. Share them confidently.
Wealth: Lucky breaks are incoming. Stay alert.
Luck guide
Direction: Northwest
Time: 4 to 6 p.m.
Color: Purple
Number: 1
Advice: Display an Ox figurine for clever handling of external drama.
ROOSTER
Love: Honesty deepens the bond. Practice sweet compromise and do not react to in law or external opinions.
Health: Balanced meals keep your energy strong.
Career: Efficiency is high. Methodical actions lead to wins.
Wealth: Rewards from effort. A good time for saving.
Luck guide
Direction: Northeast
Time: 8 to 10 a.m.
Color: Yellow
Number: 6
Advice: Wear a gold rooster pin for confidence and love stability.
DOG
Love: Loyal and comforting. Perfect for deep commitments. Do not allow doubts from others to enter your relationship.
Health: Outdoor walks are healing. Fresh air and rest are essential.
Career: Team support is strong. Rely on trusted allies.
Wealth: Stable. Plan ahead.
Luck guide
Direction: East
Time: 12 to 2 p.m.
Color: Orange
Number: 3
Advice: Place a Dog figurine at the entrance for protection and loyal love.
PIG
Love: Warm and affectionate. Quality time feels extra cozy. The sweetness stands out even with external noise around you.
Health: Relax mode. Enjoy simple comforts.
Career: Generosity returns through positive feedback.
Wealth: Pleasant surprises. Good vibes attract more abundance.
Luck guide
Direction: North
Time: 5 to 6 p.m.
Color: Brown
Number: 8
Advice: Place a Pig charm in the wealth corner for harmony and love abundance.