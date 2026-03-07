SUBSCRIBE NOW SUPPORT US
LIFE

Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua

Sunday (8 March 2026)
Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua
Published on

RAT

Love: There may be brewing interference, such as a sudden message from an ex or a relative meddling in your relationship.

Health: Energy is fluctuating. Do light walks or stretching.

Career: Steady momentum. Possible small positive feedback at work. Focus on your own lane so you are not affected.

Wealth: Balanced but watch for small family related expenses.

Luck guide

Direction: Southeast

Time: 11 to 1 p.m.

Color: Peach

Number: 8

Advice: Carry a rose quartz heart or double happiness charm for protection against third party issues.

OX

Love: Comforting but an in law or relative may suddenly give unsolicited advice. Do not stress. Show your loyalty to your partner.

Health: Reliable stamina. Good time for nutritious meals and consistent rest. Be careful with late nights.

Career: Your dedication will be noticed. You shine in routine tasks.

Wealth: Stable income. Great time to set aside savings or check pending family expenses.

Luck guide

Direction: North

Time: 8 to 10 a.m.

Color: Orange

Number: 1

Advice: Place a blue crystal in the north area for calm energy and strong relationship protection.

TIGER

Love: Intense and passionate vibes today. If you have a partner, a sudden deep talk or surprise date shows how strong you are.

Health: High energy. Perfect for a quick workout or active breaks.

Career: Bold moves are welcome. Pitch your ideas.

Wealth: Small lucky finds. Calculated risks can pay off.

Luck guide

Direction: East

Time: 2 to 4 p.m.

Color: Grey

Number: 3

Advice: Wear a rose quartz bracelet for courage and love positivity.

RABBIT

Love: Gentle and romantic. A sudden thoughtful gesture from your partner warms your heart, but there may be an external voice interfering.

Health: Emotionally sensitive. Rest, light meditation, or yoga will help you.

Career: Quiet efforts shine. Progress is steady. Avoid unnecessary drama.

Wealth: Avoid impulse buying. Focus on smart budgeting.

Luck guide

Direction: South

Time: 10 to 12 p.m.

Color: Beige

Number: 4

Advice: Place Tiger’s Eye in the bedroom for harmony and protection from external interference.

DRAGON

Love: Passionate and strong. Deep talks bring kilig, but be careful with other people’s opinions.

Health: Energetic. Hydrate and keep moving for a productive day.

Career: Leadership shines. Take charge of opportunities.

Wealth: Doors are opening. Wise decisions lead to positive shifts.

Luck guide

Direction: Southeast

Time: 7 to 9 a.m.

Color: Green

Number: 9

Advice: Use a blue sodalite horse for power and career protection.

SNAKE

Love: Trust your feelings toward your partner.

Health: Good overall. Stay relaxed and prioritize proper rest.

Career: Strategic thinking wins. Plan ahead for smooth execution.

Wealth: Steady gains. Monitor small expenses.

Luck guide

Direction: Southwest

Time: 1 to 3 p.m.

Color: Blue

Number: 2

Advice: Display a jade Piyao figurine for wisdom and relationship clarity.

HORSE

Love: Playful and intense. Sudden attention from others or family comments may affect your relationship.

Health: High energy but prone to quick fatigue.

Career: Dynamic positive changes. Embrace them but plan carefully.

Wealth: Upward flow. Manage it wisely so it can grow further.

Luck guide

Direction: South

Time: 3 to 5 p.m.

Color: Red

Number: 7

Advice: Wear red accessories with rose quartz for protection against love third party issues.

GOAT

Love: Embrace your commitment. Open up more to make the relationship stronger.

Health: You need calm. Meditate or relax to recharge.

Career: Creative collaborations shine. Good flow overall.

Wealth: Attracting blessings. Welcome small positive gains.

Luck guide

Direction: West

Time: 9 to 11 a.m.

Color: Yellow

Number: 5

Advice: Use a purple crystal for peace and strong affection.

MONKEY

Love: If single, someone may arrive who makes you feel a “finally, someone gets me” moment, but because of Tai Sui, slow down and avoid rushing into love that could turn into a rollercoaster.

Health: Sharp mind. Rest your eyes and avoid staying up late.

Career: Innovative ideas pay off. Share them confidently.

Wealth: Lucky breaks are incoming. Stay alert.

Luck guide

Direction: Northwest

Time: 4 to 6 p.m.

Color: Purple

Number: 1

Advice: Display an Ox figurine for clever handling of external drama.

ROOSTER

Love: Honesty deepens the bond. Practice sweet compromise and do not react to in law or external opinions.

Health: Balanced meals keep your energy strong.

Career: Efficiency is high. Methodical actions lead to wins.

Wealth: Rewards from effort. A good time for saving.

Luck guide

Direction: Northeast

Time: 8 to 10 a.m.

Color: Yellow

Number: 6

Advice: Wear a gold rooster pin for confidence and love stability.

DOG

Love: Loyal and comforting. Perfect for deep commitments. Do not allow doubts from others to enter your relationship.

Health: Outdoor walks are healing. Fresh air and rest are essential.

Career: Team support is strong. Rely on trusted allies.

Wealth: Stable. Plan ahead.

Luck guide

Direction: East

Time: 12 to 2 p.m.

Color: Orange

Number: 3

Advice: Place a Dog figurine at the entrance for protection and loyal love.

PIG

Love: Warm and affectionate. Quality time feels extra cozy. The sweetness stands out even with external noise around you.

Health: Relax mode. Enjoy simple comforts.

Career: Generosity returns through positive feedback.

Wealth: Pleasant surprises. Good vibes attract more abundance.

Luck guide

Direction: North

Time: 5 to 6 p.m.

Color: Brown

Number: 8

Advice: Place a Pig charm in the wealth corner for harmony and love abundance.

feng shui Horoscope
master hanz
horoscope

Latest Stories

No stories found.
logo
Daily Tribune
tribune.net.ph