During this year’s flag ceremony, it was my second time to be a flag bearer. Flag bearers wear white gloves to represent the symbol of purity, integrity, transparency that we must all bring to the service of the nation. But this year, it seemed different. Positioned in front, I felt the heaviness of the huge flag in my hands as I helped to hold it up, even as so many of us, including military men where holding on to it. I felt the weight and responsibility of nation-building. Many of us feel this way because we see corruption so systemic everywhere: in both government and private sector. But feel responsible we must! Because we have one country. And one flag. And we must strive in our work and person to stand with honesty and integrity in all we do. With these thoughts in mind, suddenly, the flag was not just fabric… it was all of history, struggle, hope. All that our heroes fought for, all that our modern heroes (both seen and unseen) continue to fight for. I could also feel struggles and frustrations of our people in wanting our nation to soar. And when the flag was hoisted up, the union of women and the flag became even clearer. As women — drawing from the power of the babaylan, our feminine cultural and historical roots — we must step up and take service and nation-building into our hands. The babaylan was not only healer and spiritual guide, but community leader, keeper of balance, voice of courage in times of uncertainty. In her, leadership was sacred duty, woven with compassion and strength. This lineage lives in us. In women who lead and serve, who heal, who stand for community. At that moment, it was such a fitting call to feel this spirit rise within.

As the wind caught the flag being hoisted up, it felt like our collective hope was rising with it. My heart yearned that the nation we love may soar high, carried by principled behavior, honor, courage and the steady hands of women (and honorable men, too) who understand the weight and the load of responsibility at these times of great crisis and transformation.

After the event, all women settled in for simple morning breakfast and we got talking with Monique. She told us that her advocacy continues to include trying to see how she can have the flag made locally. Why is that, I asked? She mentioned that the flags being used around the country are now made in China. And often easily purchased online but without the correct standards. There is a formal standard of the Philippine flag which so many do not know about, most especially the youth. Part of the advocacy is also to educate people about the proper flag codes under correct heraldy guidelines led by the National Historic Institute. The national flag is often also mishandled not only in local use, but also globally especially by groups that represent the country in sports, artistic or trade events internationally.

As we continued talking, I told her, why don’t we bring the sewing of our national flag back to the hands of Filipino women all over the country through a community of sewers! After all, the very first flag was sewn by Marcela Agoncillo with the help of her daughters Lorenza Agoncillo and Delfina Herbosa de Natividad. The flag they created was unfurled on 12 June 1898 during the Philippine Declaration in Kawit, Cavite. So we excitedly said, why don’t we do this nationally as a PhilWEN activity? And we will, as women come together to help each other! Would it not be a great idea if all our local government units embrace the making of the flag in their provinces, find women community sewers to do this, learn the standards and create regional, provincial flag-making and raising ceremonies? This would definitely help spur nationalism in everyone.

Our presence during the “Salute a Clean Flag” raising event was a wonderful way to be reminded that as modern day babaylans, we women have such a strong part to play in nation-building, and service, too. Kudos to Monique Pronove, and Congratulations to Justice Carpio-Morales. They are both so inspiring in their own ways. It is wonderful to highlight such amazing great women this month!

(PHILWEN is a coalition of women’s business organizations representing women participation in various spheres: women in the marketplace: start-ups, micro-small-medium and large enterprises; senior leaders, CEOs and board directors in various industries; women in communities and marginalized women in urban and rural communities.)