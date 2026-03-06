SUBSCRIBE NOW SUPPORT US
Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua

Saturday (7 March 2026)
RAT

Love: Sudden good news on the love front, like your partner sharing a sweet plan or your crush suddenly messaging “long time no talk,” kilig with substance.

Health: Warning. Be careful with staying up late, especially if you are on BPO.

Career: Positive shift. Possible good feedback or small promotion buzz at work.

Wealth: Steady with upside.

Luck guide

Direction: Southeast

Time: 10 to 12 p.m.

Color: Gold

Number: 8

OX

Love: Comforting and uplifting. Perfect for celebrating small wins

Health: Solid energy but be careful with late nights and processed snacks.

Career: Hard work rewarded. Possible recognition, promotion talk, or positive evaluation in BPO, WFH, or office settings.

Wealth: Stable with good news, like a salary adjustment or extra income stream.

Luck guide

Direction: North

Time: 9 to 11 a.m.

Color: Silver

Number: 1

TIGER

Love: Flirty and exciting. Single. A sudden good vibe chat will make you smile.

Health: High energy, but avoid staying up late on socials or work.

Career: Bold moves pay off. Possible promotion buzz or good news in your job

Wealth: Lucky small wins like a bonus or discount. Grab the positives.

Luck guide

Direction: East

Time: 1 to 3 p.m.

Color: Yellow

Number: 3

RABBIT

Love: A gentle romantic high. A sudden thoughtful gesture or good news strengthens the bond.

Health: Still sensitive. Be careful with late nights and junk food.

Career: Quiet progress leads to good feedback. Possible small win or recognition in your tasks.

Wealth: Positive flow. Avoid splurges, but a small blessing is incoming.

Luck guide

Direction: South

Time: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Color: Purple

Number: 4

DRAGON

Love: Passionate and joyful. Deep talks lead to kilig moments, and good relationship news is possible.

Health: You are energetic, so hydrate well.

Career: Leadership shines. Promotion vibes or good project news. Take charge.

Wealth: Opportunities are knocking. A positive financial shift is ahead.

Luck guide

Direction: Southeast

Time: 7 to 9 a.m.

Color: Blue

Number: 9

SNAKE

Love: An intuitive sweet spark. Trust the good feeling in your connection.

Health: Balanced. Stay relaxed, prioritize fresh food, and get proper sleep.

Career: Strategic wins. Good news in plans or feedback. Stay sharp.

Wealth: Steady gains with possible surprises.

Luck guide

Direction: Southwest

Time: 2 to 4 p.m.

Color: Orange

Number: 2

HORSE

Love: Playful and intense. Spontaneous good news or a date plan brings kilig.

Health: High energy but prone to fatigue if you stay up late.

Career: Dynamic positive shifts. Promotion talk or success in tasks. Embrace it.

Wealth: Upward cash flow. Manage it wisely.

Luck guide

Direction: South

Time: 3 to 5 p.m.

Color: Brown

Number: 7

GOAT

Love: Avoid excessive teasing as your partner or crush might get irritated.

Health: Stay calm. Meditate, eat fresh foods, and get good sleep to recharge.

Career: Creative shine. Possible good news in projects or recognition.

Wealth: Attracting blessings. Welcome the positives.

Luck guide

Direction: West

Time: 10 to 12 p.m.

Color: Purple

Number: 5

MONKEY

Love: Embrace the moment and share happy vibes, but avoid overstaying in late night chats

Health: Mentally sharp. Rest your eyes and avoid staying up late.

Career: Innovative ideas pay off. Promotion or praise is possible.

Wealth: Lucky breaks are incoming. Stay alert.

Luck guide

Direction: Northwest

Time: 4 to 6 p.m.

Color: White

Number: 1

ROOSTER

Love: Honesty deepens the bond through sweet compliments and positive talks.

Health: Maintain a balanced diet. Be careful with processed foods and late nights.

Career: Although there are many job opportunities, orders, and other prospective businesses, think carefully before deciding.

Wealth: Rewards from effort bring steady gains.

Luck guide

Direction: Northeast

Time: 8 to 10 a.m.

Color: Yellow

Number: 6

DOG

Love: Loyal and comforting. Quality time feels extra special.

Health: Outdoor walks are healing. Fresh air and proper rest are key.

Career: Strong team support. Good news in collaborations.

Wealth: Stable with positive developments. Plan ahead.

Luck guide

Direction: East

Time: 12 to 2 p.m.

Color: Beige

Number: 3

PIG

Love: You are lucky if your love interest is a Rabbit sign. Your energies are compatible.

Health: Relax mode. Enjoy fresh comforts and avoid overindulging in processed food.

Career: Generosity returns. Positive feedback or help is incoming.

Wealth: Pleasant surprises. Good vibes attract more.

Luck guide

Direction: North

Time: 5 to 6 p.m.

Color: Grey

Number: 8

