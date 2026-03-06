Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua

RAT
Love: Sudden good news on the love front, like your partner sharing a sweet plan or your crush suddenly messaging “long time no talk,” kilig with substance.
Health: Warning. Be careful with staying up late, especially if you are on BPO.
Career: Positive shift. Possible good feedback or small promotion buzz at work.
Wealth: Steady with upside.
Luck guide
Direction: Southeast
Time: 10 to 12 p.m.
Color: Gold
Number: 8
OX
Love: Comforting and uplifting. Perfect for celebrating small wins
Health: Solid energy but be careful with late nights and processed snacks.
Career: Hard work rewarded. Possible recognition, promotion talk, or positive evaluation in BPO, WFH, or office settings.
Wealth: Stable with good news, like a salary adjustment or extra income stream.
Luck guide
Direction: North
Time: 9 to 11 a.m.
Color: Silver
Number: 1
TIGER
Love: Flirty and exciting. Single. A sudden good vibe chat will make you smile.
Health: High energy, but avoid staying up late on socials or work.
Career: Bold moves pay off. Possible promotion buzz or good news in your job
Wealth: Lucky small wins like a bonus or discount. Grab the positives.
Luck guide
Direction: East
Time: 1 to 3 p.m.
Color: Yellow
Number: 3
RABBIT
Love: A gentle romantic high. A sudden thoughtful gesture or good news strengthens the bond.
Health: Still sensitive. Be careful with late nights and junk food.
Career: Quiet progress leads to good feedback. Possible small win or recognition in your tasks.
Wealth: Positive flow. Avoid splurges, but a small blessing is incoming.
Luck guide
Direction: South
Time: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Color: Purple
Number: 4
DRAGON
Love: Passionate and joyful. Deep talks lead to kilig moments, and good relationship news is possible.
Health: You are energetic, so hydrate well.
Career: Leadership shines. Promotion vibes or good project news. Take charge.
Wealth: Opportunities are knocking. A positive financial shift is ahead.
Luck guide
Direction: Southeast
Time: 7 to 9 a.m.
Color: Blue
Number: 9
SNAKE
Love: An intuitive sweet spark. Trust the good feeling in your connection.
Health: Balanced. Stay relaxed, prioritize fresh food, and get proper sleep.
Career: Strategic wins. Good news in plans or feedback. Stay sharp.
Wealth: Steady gains with possible surprises.
Luck guide
Direction: Southwest
Time: 2 to 4 p.m.
Color: Orange
Number: 2
HORSE
Love: Playful and intense. Spontaneous good news or a date plan brings kilig.
Health: High energy but prone to fatigue if you stay up late.
Career: Dynamic positive shifts. Promotion talk or success in tasks. Embrace it.
Wealth: Upward cash flow. Manage it wisely.
Luck guide
Direction: South
Time: 3 to 5 p.m.
Color: Brown
Number: 7
GOAT
Love: Avoid excessive teasing as your partner or crush might get irritated.
Health: Stay calm. Meditate, eat fresh foods, and get good sleep to recharge.
Career: Creative shine. Possible good news in projects or recognition.
Wealth: Attracting blessings. Welcome the positives.
Luck guide
Direction: West
Time: 10 to 12 p.m.
Color: Purple
Number: 5
MONKEY
Love: Embrace the moment and share happy vibes, but avoid overstaying in late night chats
Health: Mentally sharp. Rest your eyes and avoid staying up late.
Career: Innovative ideas pay off. Promotion or praise is possible.
Wealth: Lucky breaks are incoming. Stay alert.
Luck guide
Direction: Northwest
Time: 4 to 6 p.m.
Color: White
Number: 1
ROOSTER
Love: Honesty deepens the bond through sweet compliments and positive talks.
Health: Maintain a balanced diet. Be careful with processed foods and late nights.
Career: Although there are many job opportunities, orders, and other prospective businesses, think carefully before deciding.
Wealth: Rewards from effort bring steady gains.
Luck guide
Direction: Northeast
Time: 8 to 10 a.m.
Color: Yellow
Number: 6
DOG
Love: Loyal and comforting. Quality time feels extra special.
Health: Outdoor walks are healing. Fresh air and proper rest are key.
Career: Strong team support. Good news in collaborations.
Wealth: Stable with positive developments. Plan ahead.
Luck guide
Direction: East
Time: 12 to 2 p.m.
Color: Beige
Number: 3
PIG
Love: You are lucky if your love interest is a Rabbit sign. Your energies are compatible.
Health: Relax mode. Enjoy fresh comforts and avoid overindulging in processed food.
Career: Generosity returns. Positive feedback or help is incoming.
Wealth: Pleasant surprises. Good vibes attract more.
Luck guide
Direction: North
Time: 5 to 6 p.m.
Color: Grey
Number: 8