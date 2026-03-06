Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua

RAT

Love: Sudden good news on the love front, like your partner sharing a sweet plan or your crush suddenly messaging “long time no talk,” kilig with substance.

Health: Warning. Be careful with staying up late, especially if you are on BPO.

Career: Positive shift. Possible good feedback or small promotion buzz at work.

Wealth: Steady with upside.

Luck guide

Direction: Southeast

Time: 10 to 12 p.m.

Color: Gold

Number: 8