Jasmine Curtis calls out Bong Suntay: Respect women

Actress Jasmine Curtis-Smith did not hold back as she publicly criticized Bong Suntay following controversial remarks he made about her sister, Anne Curtis, during a congressional hearing on March 3.

The issue erupted after Suntay made a statement while speaking at a House justice committee hearing discussing impeachment complaints against Sara Duterte. In his remarks, the congressman recounted seeing Anne Curtis in public and described his reaction in a way that quickly drew criticism online.

He said:

“Lastly, alam mo naman minsan nasa Shangri-la ako. Nakita ko si Anne Curtis–– ang ganda ganda pala niya. You know, may desire so loob ko na nag init talaga at naimagine ko nalang kung anong pwedeng mangyari pero siyempre hanggang imagination nalang yun. Pero, di naman siguro ako kasuhan dahil kung ano-ano yung naimagine ko eh. Thank you very much, Madam Chair.”

The comments immediately circulated on social media, prompting Jasmine to respond strongly through her official X (formerly Twitter) and Facebook accounts.

Jasmine’s reaction

Jasmine openly condemned the remarks, calling out the mindset behind them and expressing disbelief that such statements were made publicly by an elected official.

“RESPECTFULLY, BONG SUNTAY, WHAT ON EARTH??? BAKIT GANON ANG THINKING?” she wrote.

She followed this with a blunt message reflecting her frustration and disappointment.

“WHAT A DISGUSTING MAN. A FATHER. A HUSBAND.”

A broader issue beyond one celebrity

In a longer Facebook post, Jasmine emphasized that the issue was not merely about defending her sister but about confronting a broader pattern of behavior toward women, especially in spaces where power and authority are involved.

“This moment is not about one female celebrity. It is about how ALL WOMEN, regardless of profession, continue to be reduced to bodies in spaces dominated by men in power,” she wrote.

She further criticized the implications of publicly narrating personal fantasies about a woman, saying such behavior contributes to a culture that objectifies women.

“When a congressman publicly narrates his ‘desire’ and imagination about a woman he once saw (or dreams he saw, idk (I don’t know) his statements keep changing), it reinforces a culture that treats women as consumable, as spectacle, as fantasy, as objects for commentary rather than as whole human beings with agency, intellect, and autonomy.”

Jasmine also stressed that remarks like these should not be dismissed as harmless honesty or casual admiration.

“Respect is not complicated. If we want safer environments for our daughters, nieces, and future leaders, accountability must begin with those elected to represent us.”

Support

Following Jasmine’s statements, many celebrities and social media users expressed support for Anne Curtis and echoed calls for accountability. The issue quickly became a trending topic online, with numerous posts criticizing the congressman’s remarks and urging a public apology.

Some netizens have also suggested that Anne could consider legal action, while others emphasized the importance of addressing sexist comments in political and public spaces.

As the discussion continues, Jasmine’s response has become one of the most widely shared reactions—highlighting a broader conversation about respect, accountability, and how women are spoken about in positions of power.