Barzaga delisted from Army Reserve Force for inciting sedition in uniform

The Philippine Army has officially delisted Cavite Representative Francisco “Kiko” Barzaga from its Reserve Force, effective 21 September 2025.

Army spokesperson Col. Louie Dema-ala told the DAILY TRIBUNE on Wednesday that the move follows an internal review conducted in accordance with Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) regulations, citing actions deemed equivalent to grave offenses under GHQ, AFP SOP No. 7.

As a result of the delistment, Barzaga is no longer recognized as a member of the AFP Reserve Force and is permanently barred from wearing any military uniform.

“Rep. Kiko Barzaga was delisted over the release of his statements on social media, as he was insinuating sedition with an attached photo of him in military uniform,” Dema-ala said.

“Such statements endanger the Armed Forces' position as a non-partisan organization,” he added.

The decision also prohibits Barzaga from being commissioned into the AFP, whether in the Regular or Reserve Force, in the future.

“While we regret the necessity of this action, the Philippine Army upholds its commitment to discipline, integrity, and accountability,” Dema-ala stressed.

“We do not condone violations of military regulations, regardless of status or position, as part of our duty to preserve the professionalism and credibility of the organization,” he added.

The Army, however, made it clear that the action does not serve as a reflection of Barzaga’s personal character or his public service record as a legislator.

The Philippine Army reiterated its commitment to serving the nation with “honor, patriotism, and a deep sense of duty,” underscoring that accountability remains paramount in maintaining the trust of the Filipino people.