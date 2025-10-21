Bifrost subsea link seen online by December

Fiber broadband provider Converge ICT Solutions, Inc. expects the Bifrost subsea cable system to become operational by December, which could boost the country’s network resiliency and international data capacity.

In an interview on Monday, Converge Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder Dennis Anthony Uy said installation works are underway following the completion of the main cable deployment.

“I think by November or December (it will be ready) because once the cable is ready, the equipment will be installed. The equipment still needs to be arranged and configured. These are far apart — there’s Guam, there’s the US, there’s Singapore. We are now in the process of installing the equipment,” Uy said.

“The safest estimate is the end of December because it still needs to be tested.”

The Bifrost cable system is a trans-Pacific cable system connecting Singapore, Indonesia, and the Philippines, to the West Coast of North America.

Submarine cables and their connections to terrestrial networks enable real-time access to business and consumer applications, social media, streaming video, websites, and many other bandwidth-intensive services.

Bifrost is undertaken by a consortium composed of Keppel Midgard Holdings Pte Ltd a subsidiary of Keppel Telecommunications & Transportation Limited, Meta, and PT. Telekomunikasi Indonesia International, a subsidiary of PT Telkom Indonesia.

Converge and Singapore-based Keppel Midgard Holdings Pte. Ltd., a subsidiary of Keppel T&T, previously signed an agreement granting Converge one fiber pair in the trunk of the Bifrost Cable System, which was supposed to be completed in 2024.

Despite the delay, Uy said the project will not incur additional cost to customers.

Meanwhile, Converge is also set to activate its second international cable investment — the South East Asia Hainan–Hong Kong Express Cable System (SEA-H2X) by December.

“SEA-H2X, the first segment Singapore–Manila–La Union, may be up by December also,” Uy said. “It is shorter — Bifrost is 16,000 kilometers, while this one is only around 3,000.”

“This will become a digital hub because Indonesia is looking for shorter latency. It is good that the US is connected, then we connect to Asia,” he said.