Cinemalaya Awards Night 2025: The Highlights

Early in the night, he joked that those “ready” to win had dressed to the nines, a line that would stick with the winners.

When Rochelle Pangilinan, stunning in a red sequined gown, won Best Actress for Child No. 82: Anak Ni Boy Kana, she yelled at him mid-speech, “Hoy, Mikoy! Hindi ako ‘ready,’ ano ka ba? Porket naka-sequin (Hey, Mikoy! I was not ‘ready’ just because I am in sequins)!”

Later, Mylene Dizon, casually chic in an oversized cream blazer, black sequined top and jeans, accepted Best Supporting Actress for Habang Nilalamon ng Hydra ang Kasaysayan and told Morales with a grin, “Hindi ako naka-outfit. Ganu’n talaga ‘yun (I didn’t dress up. That’s just the way it is).”

Morales kept the jokes rolling. About Child No. 82’s Audience Choice win, he teased, “Congrats sa mga nanalo ng Audience Choice. May panggawa ka na ng Child No. 83 (Congrats to the winner of Audience Choice. You now have what you need to make Child No. 83)!”

And because the winners also got a TV set prize, he quipped, “Mapapanood n’yo na ‘yung entry n’yo nang paulit-ulit (You may now watch your own movie over and over)!” Even the ensemble cast of Open Endings, dressed in matching black outfits and raising their fists while shouting “Mabuhay ang mga bading (long live the gays)!” could not escape his playful commentary, “Congrats sa Best Actors — actress,” he said, grinning.