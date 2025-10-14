Cinemalaya Awards Night 2025: The Highlights

A little like the Oscars, but unmistakably Filipino, the Cinemalaya Awards Night on 12 October at Shangri-La Plaza’s Red Carpet Cinemas was anything but boring.
From collective roars against corruption to a fumble-prone host, nervous energy from winners giving their speeches and plenty of laughter, the night delivered moments you would not forget anytime soon.
Mikoy Morales: Chaos with charm
Everyone remembers James Franco and Anne Hathaway at the 2011 Oscars. Mikoy Morales, 2023 Cinemalaya Best Actor, brought his own awkward charm to the stage. He mostly stayed behind the pulpit, script in hand, but frequently strayed, stumbled over words, laughed at his own jokes and teased the audience.
Early in the night, he joked that those “ready” to win had dressed to the nines, a line that would stick with the winners.
When Rochelle Pangilinan, stunning in a red sequined gown, won Best Actress for Child No. 82: Anak Ni Boy Kana, she yelled at him mid-speech, “Hoy, Mikoy! Hindi ako ‘ready,’ ano ka ba? Porket naka-sequin (Hey, Mikoy! I was not ‘ready’ just because I am in sequins)!”
Later, Mylene Dizon, casually chic in an oversized cream blazer, black sequined top and jeans, accepted Best Supporting Actress for Habang Nilalamon ng Hydra ang Kasaysayan and told Morales with a grin, “Hindi ako naka-outfit. Ganu’n talaga ‘yun (I didn’t dress up. That’s just the way it is).”
Morales kept the jokes rolling. About Child No. 82’s Audience Choice win, he teased, “Congrats sa mga nanalo ng Audience Choice. May panggawa ka na ng Child No. 83 (Congrats to the winner of Audience Choice. You now have what you need to make Child No. 83)!”
And because the winners also got a TV set prize, he quipped, “Mapapanood n’yo na ‘yung entry n’yo nang paulit-ulit (You may now watch your own movie over and over)!” Even the ensemble cast of Open Endings, dressed in matching black outfits and raising their fists while shouting “Mabuhay ang mga bading (long live the gays)!” could not escape his playful commentary, “Congrats sa Best Actors — actress,” he said, grinning.
When Jose Javier Reyes went on stage, he summed up the audience members’ collective thoughts, “Sobrang galing mong host, Mikoy!” the Film Development Council of the Philippines (FDCP) chair, whom Mikoy initially introduced as FDCP “Choir,” added sarcastically with a tinge of frustration, “Nakasisiguro akong babalik ka next year!”
Morales, never missing a beat, replied, “Salamat po, Direk Joey, sa napakagandang mensahe.”
Cringe jokes? Maybe. Memorable? Definitely. But we would rather have a clumsy host than a boring, mediocre one, and Morales was perhaps a standout among local film festival hosts because he genuinely attempted to entertain. For that, he deserves this year’s Best Host.
Fists up: solidarity takes center stage
A raised, clenched fist dominated the night. Most artists went on stage holding it high, a symbol of unity and resistance against corruption. Sporadic chants and protest jingles, “Makipagbaka! Makipaglaban!,” echoed through the cinema, reminding the audience to join the massive 30 November rally.
Speeches about the collapsing society and poor governance were nervous but passionate. Festival director Chris Millado reminded the audience how stolen funds could have helped the arts thrive, funding cinemas, local films and even a permanent venue for independent cinema.
Tim Rone Villanueva, whose film Child No. 82 won Audience Choice, spoke about the dangers of trusting politicians, a central message of his film, “Maraming nagkiwestyon sa’king pelikula. Pero ginawa ko talaga ito para sa masa. Magising na tayo sa pantasya na walang sasagip sa’tin (Many people ask about my movies. I write it for the people. We should wake up from the fantasy that someone will save us).”
While the Cinemartyrs team accepted their Jury Prize, Kiri Dalena, director Sari Dalena’s sister, said on the mic, “Ang mga aktibista ay hindi terorista (activists are not terrorists).”
Meanwhile, Noni Abao, in his acceptance speech for Best Film, shared the risks of filming Bloom Where You Are Most Planted, laughing at the end, “Sa mga abogado namin, bahala na kayo (to our lawyers we leave it up to you).” His documentary focused on red-tagged imprisoned activists, like Amanda Echanis, fighting for the rights of poor farmers crushed by impunity.
Girl power on stage: Sari Dalena speaks
Best Director winner Sari Dalena of Cinemartyrs, who waited 20 years for her Cinemalaya debut, delivered an inspiring speech about discrimination against women in film.
“Para sa lahat ng babaeng pinahiya, tinapakan, pinauwi, binastos, na hindi pinapahalagahan o minamaliit, narito tayo — lalaban tayo. Lahat ng hadlang at barrier, kayang-kaya natin lampasan at itapon sa basura. Kaya natin gumawa ng magandang pelikula, palakihin ang mga bata, at gamitin ang ating talento at sining upang ayusin ang sistema laban sa korupsyon, wala tayo ngayon—wala tayo dito—dahil sila ang nagbigay daan sa atin (for all women made fun of, stepped on, sent home, belittled. We are here to fight for you.We can cross all barriers and throw them in the trash. We can make good movies, raise children and use our talent in theater to fix the system against corruption).”
”Kung hindi dahil sa mga female pioneers tulad nina (if not for the female pioneers like) Carmen Concha, Susana de Guzman at Ating Osorio.”
She ended on a lighter note, joking that she was now batchmates with her own film students, leaving the audience both moved and smiling.
Beats, rap, indigenous pride
Music punctuated the night. Lance Reblando, a transgender woman from the film Warla, performed for the moving In Memoriam segment. Then came the night’s performance of rousing, raging energy led by Justin Taller. The song Bulsa, about corruption, fired up the crowd.
Handiong Kapuno, Kalinga tribe member and Best Screenplay winner for Figat, performed traditional Kalinga music, mesmerizing the audience. He expressed hope that future films about indigenous communities would be created by IPs themselves.
What’s next
Laurice Guillen, president of the Cinemalaya Foundation, announced a treat: they will present monthly screenings of past entries dating back to 2005 up to the present. Cinemalaya will also return to its original August schedule next year.
FDCP chair Reyes revealed plans to open applications for short film grants, promising continued support for local filmmakers and helping their films reach international festivals.
Sailing on
Whether or not this year’s lineup stirred your soul, Cinemalaya remains the ultimate stage for independent Filipino cinema. It is a space where, regardless of one’s politics, religion, or gender, you can feel the true Filipino spirit. It is a place where the country’s culture, heritage and creativity take center stage, and where independent filmmakers continue to challenge, inspire, and celebrate the heart of the nation.