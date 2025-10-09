Lacson on gov’t infra program corruption: ‘Who’s not guilty?’

With corruption allegedly entrenched in nearly every layer of the government’s infrastructure program, Senate President Pro Tempore Panfilo “Ping” M. Lacson posed a chilling question: “Who is not guilty?”

Lacson’s remarks came after a detailed review of “classified” documents from the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH), which he earlier flagged for systemic irregularities involving substandard and non-existent flood control projects.

“Reviewing the piles of 'classified' DPWH documents which I shared with my staff, we all wondered aloud if the more appropriate question to ask is, 'Who is not?' rather than, 'Who is guilty?' So sad to realize how widely corrupt our government infrastructure program has gone,” Lacson said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

Among the findings cited was the report by DPWH Secretary Vince Dizon revealing that at least 421 out of roughly 8,000 flood control projects recently inspected were confirmed to be "ghost" projects—nonexistent initiatives that were funded but never implemented.

The inspections were conducted jointly by the DPWH, Department of Economy, Planning and Development (DepDev), Philippine National Police, and Armed Forces of the Philippines.

Lacson also echoed Senator Sherwin Gatchalian's exposé regarding over P10 billion worth of overpriced farm-to-market road projects under the 2023 and 2024 budgets.

One project, in particular, was allegedly priced 23 times higher than the DPWH’s own standard cost estimates, with several others showing markups of up to 70 percent.

In his privilege speeches delivered in August and September, Lacson exposed how some DPWH officials allegedly embezzled public funds, including reports of officials gambling taxpayers' money in casinos.

He detailed schemes involving even lower-level personnel and corrupt practices tied to internal DPWH processes and project requirements.

As chair of the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee before his resignation, Lacson led investigations into the anomalies and turned over key evidence to the Independent Commission for Infrastructure and the Department of Justice, urging the full prosecution of those involved.

He emphasized that prosecution, conviction, and imprisonment, along with the certainty of punishment, are essential in restoring public trust in government spending.

Despite stepping down from his panel leadership role, Lacson vowed to continue his anti-corruption advocacy, warning that he will not be silenced or deterred.