Gov't firms up bundled regional airport bids

The Department of Transportation (DOTr) is working with international lenders to develop bundled public-private partnership (PPP) projects covering multiple regional airports under its airport privatization push.

During the Philippine Aviation Summit in Pasay City on Wednesday, Transportation Undersecretary for Aviation and Airports Jim Sydiongco announced that the agency has signed Transaction Advisory Service Agreements with the World Bank Group’s International Finance Corp. (IFC) and the Asian Development Bank (ADB).

“We are making great progress with regional airport PPPs through our partnership with World Bank-IFC and ADB,” Sydiongco said.

Under the initiative, the DOTr and IFC are preparing a bundled project covering the operations, maintenance, and development of airports in Davao, Dumaguete, and Siargao.

A separate package, being prepared with ADB, will include airports in Laoag, Bicol, Busuanga, Bacolod, Tacloban, and General Santos.

Sydiongco said the partnerships with IFC and ADB are helping the DOTr ensure that project preparation is “true, transparent, and aligned with global benchmarks.”

The agency is also studying reforms to separate the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines’ dual role as both regulator and airport operator.

The government earlier said it wants to turn over the operations of at least 10 more regional airports to private operators.