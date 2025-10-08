The business class experience in Turkish Airlines’ 777-300 Airbus

Quick and easy check-in, lounge invitation (PAGGS) and a most spacious business class cabin, with a 2-3-2 configuration — these are among those to expect from Turkish Airlines’ 777-300 Airbus.

You won’t have to bump into people with all the space, and there is plenty of legroom.

Beyond the crew’s warm welcome, TK shows premium service with a menu that lets you discover the tastes of Turkiye, Turkish wines and culinary specialties.

After a smooth takeoff, a turndown service is conducted, the seats covered and the pillows fluffed. A Lanvin toiletry kit had been presented early on, and one can immediately get ready to snuggle down with soft slippers, blankets, a wide menu of movies, games and music, for a long-haul flight in comfort.