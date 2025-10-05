What’s in an SM Foundation school building?

Ma’am, may I go out.

That’s a common request of students who want to pee in the middle of a lesson as the toilet is located outside the classroom in the many traditional schools in the country.

For every school building donated by SM Foundation though, students can relieve themselves when nature calls or do their hygiene without going out as there is a flush toilet with wash basin inside the classroom.

That’s only one feature of the latest 2-story, 4-classroom building turned over by the corporate social responsibility arm of the SM Group of companies to the Bayanan II Elementary School in Calapan, Oriental Mindoro last 26 September.

Each classroom is also equipped with durable wood-steel armchairs, including seats for left-handed learners, panoramic whiteboards to improve visibility and wall fans enhance ventilation.

Beyond classrooms, the structure features a faculty room, prayer room, clinic, storage areas, centralized handwashing station with 10 faucets and an overhead water tank.

To ensure the safety of students, there is emergency lighting on staircases and a fire alarm system.

There is a dedicated facilities for persons with disabilities, including an accessible restroom and a wheelchair ramp.

The new school building will also have a DigiHub or room equipped with a router, smart TV, 20 desktop computers with earphones and microphones, 10 computer tables, and 20 chairs, all for boosting digital literacy and supporting students’ access to modern learning tools.

With all the best learning equipment plus a safe and hygienic environment, there’s no stopping the students of Bayanan II Elementary School from reaching their full potentials.