Boying mum on ICC arrest of Bato

Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin “Boying” Remulla was silent about the possibility the International Criminal Court (ICC) would spring a surprise arrest on Senator Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa, in the same way former President Rodrigo Duterte was unexpectedly arrested under an Interpol alert.

“There is no arrest warrant yet. Until we see it, then there is none,” Remulla said when asked if the Department of Justice was preparing for such a move.

Pressed about contingency plans, Remulla’s reply was blunt: “We have not discussed it yet…none so far. We’ll cross the bridge when we get there.”

The guarded response came as former senator Antonio Trillanes IV, fresh from a visit to The Hague, said ICC arrest warrants could be issued early next year for Dela Rosa and Sen. Christopher “Bong” Go.

“The warrants expected from the ICC are two; one for Bato, one for Bong Go,” Trillanes said.

For Dela Rosa — Duterte’s first police chief and the architect of the former president’s bloody war on drugs — the danger is immediate. Any trip abroad for conferences, UN meetings, or even leisure could expose him to a sudden arrest if an ICC order triggers an Interpol enforcement.

For Dela Rosa, who once vowed to “die for Duterte,” the prospect of becoming an international pariah looms large.