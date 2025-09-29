Tulfo laments poor water quality, service of PrimeWater

Senator Raffy Tulfo raised serious concerns over the joint venture agreements (JVAs) entered into by PrimeWater Infrastructure Corporation with at least 75 water districts across the country, affecting 16 million consumers.

Tulfo cited numerous complaints of poor water quality and service interruptions in several areas where PrimeWater operates during the Senate public services hearing on Monday, 29 September.

"We have received countless complaints—from the program to here in the Senate—about the service of PrimeWater. Some said there's not enough supply, the pressure is weak, there's no notification when there's an interruption, and the water that comes out of the tap is brown, sometimes even smelly," Tulfo said.

"The Filipinos, instead of sleeping soundly, wake up at three in the morning just to collect water. What's worse, they continue to pay bills even though there's no water supply."

In reviewing the JVAs, Tulfo said PrimeWater had committed over P100 billion in project costs, most of which was allocated for capital expenditures (CAPEX) to improve water services in each water district.

However, data from the Commission on Audit (COA) revealed that several water districts failed to benefit from the promised CAPEX commitments of PrimeWater.

For instance, in the Metro Surigao Water District, only P62 million, or 6.86 percent of the planned P904 million CAPEX, was accomplished after five years.

In Panabo Water District, just P50 million of the P644 million commitment was delivered, equivalent to only 7.76 percent.

Other districts also showed similar shortfalls. In Cabanatuan City, only 36.6 percent of the P716 million target was achieved. In Sta. Cruz, Laguna, just P144 million of the P518 million plan was completed, or 27.8 percent.

Meanwhile, Tagaytay Water District recorded one of the lowest performances, with only P130 million out of a P1.2 billion CAPEX accomplished, representing a mere 10.83 percent.

Tulfo also noted a decline in revenue.

"What amazes me and the public is that the JVAs with PrimeWater were entered into for the development of consumers and also local water districts," he said.

"So it begs the question: Why would local water districts choose to enter these agreements when some of them were already earning hundreds of millions before?"

Tulfo also cited the Tagaytay City Water District, which was earning more than P55 million but, after the JVA, posted a net loss of P12 million.

"It's as if you entered into a JVA with PrimeWater to incur losses," he added.

Tulfo maintained that this was the result of unjustified revenue-sharing schemes stipulated in the JVAs. He further lamented that PrimeWater’s actual earnings from these contracts remain hidden from the public and stressed that such revenues must be disclosed for transparency and accountability.