Camera-ready?

It wasn’t always that way.

In 2018, DAILY TRIBUNE’s print warriors began a journey into another realm: Digital.

Venturing into an unknown realm, the newspaper’s editors and writers bravely charted the new platform with shows that streamed live to a faceless audience. It was scary…it was nerve-wracking…it was fun.

From a weekly music show that had bands performing live in our studio, to cooking shows that saw pots and pans clanking on the fourth-floor kitchen, to an early-morning news beat that challenged the sleep-deprived and inexperienced experienced journalists in the newsroom — DAILY TRIBUNE pioneered the omnichannel storytelling style.

Seven years later, TribuneNOW proudly presents a daily newscast and other digital programs that mirror the print sections — News, Commentary, Nation, Metro, Business, Life & Show and Sports — with shows that tell the stories of the Filipino,

WITHOUT FEAR, WITHOUT FAVOR.

Helmed by our homegrown hosts, these shows are just as much content as they are a source of our print features, in a symbiotic partnership that has expanded not just our reach, but our journalistic realm.

Straight Talk: Chito Lozada and Teddy Montelibano

PairFECT: Dinah Ventura and Jeff Fernando

Usapang OFW: John Henry Dodson, Raffy Ayeng and Chingbee Fernandez

Spotlight: Chingkee Mangcucang

Tribune News On Cue: VA Angeles, Chynna Basillaje, Patricia Ramirez, Louisse Kalingag

Hot Patatas!: Vernon Velasco and Carl Magadia

Off The Court: Mark Escarlote and Jason Mago

D’TT: Alwin Ignacio and Alex Brosas