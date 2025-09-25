The Travel Sale Expo held a press conference Tuesday, Sept. 9, to unveil its 2025 offers. With the theme “Your Gateway to the World,” the expo runs 26 to 28 September at Megatrade Hall, SM Megamall, featuring more than 200 booths offering discounts from airlines, hotels, and travel services.

Attendees can also learn about travel requirements, tourism trends, and emerging destinations.

GTBA Chair Michelle Taylan said the event aims to make travel accessible to all Filipinos.

Featured destinations include Japan, Korea, Taiwan, Malaysia, Vietnam, and budget-friendly options.

During the same event, Department of Tourism–National Capital Region officer-in-charge Ivannovitch Agote said they expect heavy foot traffic ahead of the 2026 Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit.

“Metro Manila will be busy next year for the ASEAN. There are around 600 plus meetings to be done in the Philippines,” he said, adding that the population is scattered nationwide.

Agote said DOT-NCR will lead preparations for the ASEAN meetings, which are expected to be attended by high-profile guests.

The Philippines will officially take over the ASEAN chairmanship at the summit in Kuala Lumpur this October.