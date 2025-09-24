Sea vessel runs aground

A passenger vessel carrying more than 60 people ran aground just 30 meters from the Port of Real, officials said. All passengers and crew members were rescued and reported in good condition.

The Philippine Coast Guard said the MV Virgen de Peñafrancia I was attempting to maneuver near the port when strong currents pushed it into a shallow area, causing it to become stuck.

Initial reports disclosed that the vessel was carrying 22 crew members, 41 passengers, and eight rolling cargo vehicles. It had approximately 5,000 liters of fuel on board.

Responding quickly, the Coast Guard’s sub-station and station in Northern Quezon, along with the Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office, launched a rescue operation.

Coast Guard teams used an aluminum boat, while other motorized boats in the area assisted in transferring the passengers to Ungos Port.

All passengers were brought to shore safely and received a medical assessment, with no injuries reported.

The vessel’s operator arranged for the passengers to board another ship, which has since departed for the Port of Polillo. The truck drivers whose vehicles were on board remained at Ungos Port to monitor their cargo.

The Coast Guard advised the captain of the MV Virgen de Peñafrancia I to file a marine protest.

A formal request is being sent to the Maritime Industry Authority to suspend the vessel’s safety certificate until a full inspection can determine its seaworthiness.