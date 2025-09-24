Maynilad mobilizes ICC 2025 volunteers

Maynilad Water Services Inc., the water concessionaire for the West Zone, mobilized 120 employee-volunteers and media partners for the International Coastal Cleanup on Saturday, collecting 631 kilos of debris from Manila Bay and other waterways.

Volunteers gathered plastics, rubber, wood, and other trash from cleanup sites in Pasay City, as well as in Parañaque, Navotas, Manila, and Quezon City, and in Noveleta and Bacoor in Cavite.

Maynilad chief sustainability officer Roel S. Espiritu said joining the event reflects the company’s commitment to protecting waterways and promoting environmental stewardship. He said the company continues to implement programs that safeguard water sources and encourage sustainable practices.

The International Coastal Cleanup is led in the Philippines by the Department of Environment and Natural Resources under Presidential Proclamation No. 470, which designates the third Saturday of September as ICC Day.