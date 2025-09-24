IAEA seat advances Phl nuke push

The Philippines stands to boost cooperation in energy, health, and agriculture while enhancing its standing as a responsible nuclear partner after it secured a seat on the Board of Governors of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

Energy Secretary Sharon S. Garin said Wednesday the election “reinforces its role in shaping global policies on nuclear safety, security, and the peaceful use of atomic energy.”

The 35-member IAEA Board gives the Philippines a voice in key decisions on safeguards, technical cooperation, and nuclear technology.

According to Garin, the Board seat also opens doors for technical support in nuclear medicine, food security, and agriculture—areas crucial to addressing rising healthcare needs and climate challenges.

“The Philippines’ active participation in the IAEA Board demonstrates its commitment to science, innovation, and sustainable development,” she said.

Early this month, the DOE began setting rules to ensure the country’s shift to nuclear power upholds environmental safeguards, starting with a technical workshop on nuclear regulations.

Under the Philippine Energy Plan 2023-2050, the country targets up to 4,800 megawatts of nuclear capacity by 2040.

The plan sees nuclear as a viable source of power for ensuring stable electricity supply, reducing carbon emissions, and meeting climate goals.