Marcos says gov’t remains focused on serving Filipinos

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. reaffirmed on Friday the government’s unwavering commitment to prioritize the needs of the Filipino people despite the challenges facing the nation.

“Sa kabila ng mga hamon na kinakaharap ng bansa, nananatiling nakatuon ang pamahalaan sa aming mandato at tungkuling maglingkod ng tapat (Amid challenges that our country is facing, the government is still focused on its mandate and responsibilities to serve),” President Marcos said during a ceremony in San Fernando City where land titles and financial assistance were distributed to farmers.

The President emphasized that the government is actively working to correct inefficient processes that slow down national progress.

“Makakaasa kayo na inaayos at itinutuwid ang mga prosesong nagpapabagal at nakakaabala sa ating pag-unlad (You can expect that we fixing and correcting the processes that slow down and hinder our progress),” he said. “Ang lahat ng ito ay isinusulong namin upang pangalagaan ang karapatan ng bawat Pilipino.”

Marcos also called on Filipinos to unite and support government reforms aimed at building a better, more just society.

“Hinihikayat ko ang lahat na ipamalas natin ang pagiging Bagong Pilipino—responsable, may malasakit, at magkakatuwang sa tunay na pagbabago (I encourage everyone to show what it means to be a New Filipino—responsible, compassionate, and united in genuine change,” he urged.

“Magtulungan tayong isulong ang isang mas maunlad at makatarungang lipunan (Let us work together to promote a more prosperous and just society),” he added.

The event was led by President Marcos alongside key government agencies such as the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) and the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD).

The DENR awarded agricultural and residential free patents, special patents, and deeds of sale to a total of 520 beneficiaries from regions including Ilocos, Cagayan Valley, Central Luzon, Calabarzon, the Cordillera Administrative Region, Metro Manila, and Taguig City.

Meanwhile, the DSWD provided P10,000 cash assistance to farmers, while the Pampanga local government distributed family food packs to 2,970 farmer beneficiaries.