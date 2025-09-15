Lacson hopes ICI will deliver justice to Phl 'drowned in corruption’

Senate President Pro Tempore Panfilo “Ping” Lacson on Monday expressed optimism that the newly appointed leadership of the Independent Commission for Infrastructure (ICI) could help deliver long-overdue justice in a country he described as “drowning in corruption.”

Lacson welcomed the appointment of former Supreme Court Justice Andres Reyes Jr. as chairman of the ICI, citing the jurist’s integrity and credibility.

“I had the chance of meeting him while he was still with the Supreme Court. He has integrity,” Lacson said, following President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s announcement of Reyes’ appointment.

Lacson also praised the inclusion of former Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Secretary Rogelio Singson, former SGV managing partner Rossana Fajardo, and Baguio City Mayor Benjamin Magalong, who will serve as special adviser.

“We are hopeful that they can help bring justice to a nation drowning in corruption, no thanks to the insatiably greedy government officials, mostly from the legislative and executive branches,” Lacson stated.

On Sunday, the senator lauded the expansion of ICI’s scope to cover all infrastructure projects—not just flood control efforts. He also called for a similar expansion of the Sumbong sa Pangulo platform to accommodate broader corruption complaints.

Lacson noted that legislation has already been filed in both chambers of Congress seeking to institutionalize the ICI.

If passed, the body would be empowered in the mold of successful anti-corruption institutions abroad, such as Hong Kong's Independent Commission Against Corruption (ICAC) and Singapore's Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB).

Lacson has long championed transparency and anti-corruption measures in government, often clashing with officials over questionable infrastructure spending and the misuse of public funds.