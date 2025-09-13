‘No sacred cows’: Marcos unveils initial members of Independent Commission for Infrastructure

Former DPWH secretary Rogelio “Babes” Singson, SGV & Co. country manager Rossana Fajardo, and Baguio Mayor Benjamin “Benjie” Magalong have been named as the initial members of the newly formed Independent Commission for Infrastructure (ICI), Malacañang announced on 13 September 2025.

PCO Undersecretary Claire Castro said the three will serve as members and adviser of the commission tasked with investigating corruption in infrastructure projects, particularly anomalies in flood control works over the last decade. She noted that all agreed to take on the role voluntarily and were chosen for their expertise in infrastructure, finance, and governance.

“Hindi sila hinihirang para ipagtanggol ang sistema, kundi para harapin ito,” Castro said during a press conference in Malacañang.

The ICI, created under Executive Order 94 signed by President Ferdinand Marcos, will have the authority to issue subpoenas, file criminal cases, and request contracts, bank records, and other financial documents from individuals or organizations under investigation.

Castro stressed that the body will act without bias. “Karapatan ng publiko magkaroon ng isang tunay na independent commission,” she said. “Walang sasantuhin dito. Kahit kamag-anak, kaibigan, kaalyado. There will be no sacred cows.”

Marcos is set to announce the chairperson of the commission in the coming days.