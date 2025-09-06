What’s your

“I want to be like you, Mama.” The words every parent wishes to hear, hoping their children will carry with them always. Your children’s dreams know no bounds — becoming a doctor, building bridges or following in your artistic footsteps.

But life doesn’t always go as planned. When a parent is no longer there to provide the means, these dreams shouldn’t have to fade. With life insurance, even in absence, a parent’s love still protects, providing the means for a child to finish school, in the home they grew up in, with whatever they will need to pursue their career aspirations.

It’s easy to think of life insurance as just another expense. But it is much more than that. It’s the safety net — the Plan B — that keeps their dreams alive, and their plans on track. Without it, a premature loss can undo everything you have worked so hard to build. With a Plan B, your children enjoy the opportunity to keep moving forward, even when life takes an unexpected turn.

“Watching our children grow up, aspiring to follow our footsteps — just fills us with immense joy and compels us to provide them with every opportunity to realize those dreams, no matter what the future may bring,” said Renato Vergel de Dios, president and CEO of BDO Life. “Life insurance has to be the simplest, most powerful solution to sustaining those aspirations, even amid life’s toughest challenges.”

In those unforeseen situations, life insurance benefits step in to keep routines intact and carry on what’s been built over the years. It assures your children of the stability they need to pursue their goals, and infuses them with the confidence that those goals remain within their reach. That kind of security is a legacy that no loss can ever take away.