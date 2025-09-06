Personalize your style, your way at SM store Mall of Asia’s custam lab

In a world where individuality matters more than ever, SM Store is stepping up with an innovative concept that allows every shopper to make their mark with The Custom Lab. With its pilot branch located at SM Store Mall of Asia (MOA), The Custom Lab offers a space where personalization meets creativity, and where products transform into meaningful, one-of-a-kind treasures.

The Custom Lab is designed for the modern shopper who wants more than just a product — but a reflection of his or her own individuality. Whether it’s a tote bag embroidered with a nickname, a water bottle engraved with an inspiring quote, or a t-shirt printed with a special artwork, The Custom Lab turns everyday items into personal statements.