DPWH engineer says Leviste set him up in contractor donation arrest

Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Batangas 1st District Engineer Abelardo Dionglay Calalo alleged that his arrest on 22 August in Taal, Batangas, was the result of a set-up involving Batangas Rep. Leandro Leviste.

In his counter-affidavit filed before the Batangas Provincial Prosecutor, Calalo said he went to Leviste’s office in Zone 12, Taal, after securing an appointment through the lawmaker’s assistant, who instructed him not to bring anyone.

According to Calalo, he first spoke with Leviste about ongoing flood control projects and the 2025 DPWH budget before the lawmaker began pressing him for details about contractors and alleged irregularities linked to former congressman Eric Buhain.

Calalo recounted that during the meeting, Leviste eventually asked him if he had brought any money. Calalo said he replied that he had “a small amount donated by a contractor” but intended to give it later through Leviste’s aide. He added that Leviste insisted that he turn it over immediately, quoting the lawmaker as saying: “Kunin mo na kahit maliit pa para masimulan na natin.”

Calalo said he retrieved the donation from his car but before any handover occurred, Leviste led him downstairs. Moments later, police arrived and placed him under arrest.

He maintained that the funds were never received by Leviste and were seized by authorities, claiming that the incident was pre-arranged to implicate him in corruption.