DPWH engineer: Leviste pressed for proof to pin ex-Congressman Buhain

Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Batangas 1st District Engineer Abelardo Dionglay Calalo claimed that Rep. Leandro Antonio Legarda Leviste repeatedly pressed him for evidence to link former Batangas congressman Eric Buhain to alleged irregularities in public works projects.

In his counter-affidavit filed before the Batangas Provincial Prosecutor, Calalo said Leviste’s staff stationed themselves in his office, where at one point they were overheard saying, “Mag-ingat kayo, baka may spy. B-turf ito,” which he said was a reference to Buhain. Calalo said this revealed Leviste’s suspicion that his office was aligned with the former congressman.

On 14 August 2025, Calalo recounted that Leviste personally demanded that he identify contractors linked to Buhain and accused of substandard construction.

“Complainant Cong. Leviste pointedly told me to reveal the contractors awarded with projects by the previous Congressman Eric Buhain that have made substandard constructions so that he can have them punished,” Calalo stated. He said he refused, explaining, “It would be difficult for me to provide information on something that I have no personal knowledge of.”

Days later, on 17 August, Calalo said he informed Rep. James “Jojo” Ang Jr. that Leviste was determined to build cases against contractors and tie them to Buhain. Calalo cited their Viber exchange, writing: “Pinipilit po nya [Complainant] na magterminate kami may makasuhan na contractor… at mag pa amin daw na may tinanggap ang Ex Cong [Eric Buhain] mula sa mga proyekto nya. LAHAT PO NG DOCUMENTS AY KINUHA NA NYA [COMPLAINANT] SA OFFICE.”

Calalo added that during his 22 August meeting with Leviste in Taal, the congressman again tried to extract details. “He repeatedly asked me about the former Congressman Eric Buhain’s supposed involvement in the bidding of the projects and how the latter would receive kickbacks from contractors.” Calalo wrote, saying he responded that he had no knowledge of such arrangements.

He maintained that he “VEHEMENTLY DENY the statements [Leviste] had specifically attributed to me… relative to the alleged corrupt practices involving the contractors and the former Congressman Eric Buhain.”