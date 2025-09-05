DPWH engineer tags Rep. James Ang in contractor donation scheme

Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Batangas 1st District Engineer Abelardo Dionglay Calalo has accused Uswag Ilonggo party-list Rep. James “Jojo” Ang Jr. of instructing him to solicit donations from contractors with ongoing projects in Batangas.

In his counter-affidavit filed before the Batangas Provincial Prosecutor, Calalo said Ang directed him in a 28 May 2025 meeting at the Manila Hotel to collect contributions from construction contractors handling 2025 DPWH projects in the district as a show of support for Rep. Leandro Antonio Legarda Leviste’s programs.

Calalo alleged that Ang reiterated this instruction during a 5 August meeting in Taguig City, as confirmed by their Viber exchanges attached as annexes to his sworn statement. According to Calalo, Ang told him that if Leviste refused the donations, the amounts would simply be returned to the contractors.

He further claimed that on 21 August, Ang called him to follow up on the collections and later instructed him to bring the funds to a scheduled meeting with Leviste in Taal, Batangas, where Calalo was subsequently arrested. Calalo said Ang later deleted Viber messages related to these instructions, screenshots of which he attached as evidence.

Calalo maintained that he only brought the contractor donations because of Ang’s directive and argued that this showed he had no intent to commit graft or bribery.