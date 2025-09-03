Discayas saddened by PCAB revocation of 9 firms’ contractor licenses

The camp of the Discaya family is saddened by the decision of the Philippine Contractors Accreditation Board (PCAB) to revoke the contractor licenses of nine construction firms being linked to them, amid the investigation into the alleged anomalous government flood control projects.

"Nakakalungkot na balita 'yan kasi naghe-hearing pa po sa PCAB 'yan," lawyer Cornelio Samaniego III, legal counsel and spokesperson of Sarah and Curlee Discaya, told this reporter in a phone interview.

Samaniego said that PCAB has required them to submit documents and they were given 30 days to comply.

"We ask for extension to submit the documents," he said.

Samaniego stressed that the Discaya couple was not given due process because the cancellation of the licenses of these construction firms was based only on the testimony of Sarah Discaya during the Senate hearing, not on the documents.

"Actually, all documents hindi po ganon ang nangyayari, hindi po nagsasabay-sabay [na sumali sa bidding ang mga kompanyang ito]. Na-mix up lang po siguro 'yung sagot ni Ma'am Sarah. Alam mo kasi 'pag nakasalang ka [sa Senate] talagang mapre-pressure ka. Wala pong ganon na nagkakasabay-sabay," he explained.

"Kaya nga nakakalungkot kais 'yung PCAB hindi nag-clarificatory man lang. Kumbaga 'yung company was denied due process. Lehetimo naman po 'yung mga kompanya at tumatalima naman po kami doon sa patawag ng PCAB," the Discaya couple's legal counsel added.

Samaniego also said that Sarah Discaya has already divested from these companies for a long time and is only connected with Alpha and Omega General Contractor & Development Corporation as president of the company.

"Hindi po sila nagbase sa dokumento kasi yang nine companies na 'yan, 'yung eight nag-divest na po si M'aam Sarah matagal na po, kaya ang hawak lang po nya eh Alpha and Omega," he added.

"It's a natural reaction that if you are being grilled in the Senate, you will also be pressured the same way the resource persons are treated," he added.

PCAB has revoked the licenses of nine construction companies owned and controlled by Sarah Discaya, a key figure in hot water amid the ongoing investigation into anomalous flood control projects.

In its Resolution No. 075, series of 2025, issued 1 September, PCAB, citing Discaya’s admission on Monday of ownership of the nine companies in question which have participated in the bidding of government projects during a Senate blue ribbon committee hearing, resolved to revoke immediately the licenses of St. Gerrard Construction Gen. Contractor & Dev’t Corporation, Alpha & Omega Gen. Contractor & Dev’t Corporation, St. Timothy Construction Corporation, Amethyst Horizon Builders and Gen. Contractor & Dev’t Corp, St. Matthew General Contractor & Development Corporation, Great Pacific Builders and General Contractor, Inc., YPR General Contractor and Construction Supply, Inc., Way Maker OPC, and Elite General Contractor and Development Corp.

Meanwhile, Samaniego also said that all the luxury vehicles of the Discaya couple were legally acquired in their 23 years in the construction industry.

He said that they would not like to preempt the Senate hearing and it is now time to speak.

"Walang tinatago ang pamilya Discaya at haharapin namin ang subpoena ng Senado," Samaniego said during a press conference in Quezon City.

According to him, the search warrant should identify the subject luxury cars and when Customs Commissioner Ariel Nepomuceno swooped down to the Discaya residence in Pasig City, the Discaya couple were surprised.

"The luxury cars were not there when Nepomuceno arrived because they were utilized. They have nothing to hide and the luxury cars were found by the Bureau of Customs because they were legally acquired," Samaniego said.

"It's the job of Commissioner Nepomuceno and they understood the official. All were locally purchased. The Discayas did not import the luxury cars. All the luxury cars were legally purchased and they would not have been registered if they were illegally registered," he added.

Samaniego said the Discayas purchased the luxury vehicles from authorized car dealers.

He said he respects Senator Jinggoy Estrada if that was the information he gathered that the Discaya couple have 80 luxury cars.

"They can double check if there are really 80 luxury cars at the disposal of the Discaya couple. They really waited for the summons of the Senate and the House before they speak," Samaniego said.

According to him, his client was really devastated in social media and they are now speaking.

"The taking of selfies with politicians such as Chavit Singson is just normal. It does not necessarily mean that you know him," Samaniego said.

On 20 January 2025, it was the date of the tax clearance of St. Timothy, St. Gerard and Alpha and Omega, which means they have settled tax payments during the previous taxable years. They have business clearance as of 20 January 2025 and they would like the fight in the documents and not on social media.

"We don't need to secure a mayor's permit in Iloilo and it was the DPWH [Department of Public Works and Highways] who coordinated with the local government and not the company or the contractor but the implementing agency, which is the DPWH," he said.

Samaniego said he did not read nor see what Senator Estrada was saying about the 80 luxury cars of the Discayas.

He said there were luxury cars which were already sold but the registration of ownership has not yet been transferred.

"The objective of the display of the luxury cars was merely to inspire the Filipino people, but it was used in politics," he added.

Samaniego also begged not to talk about the children of the Discaya couple who are now sick and said he would only talk about the couple.

He also said that there are no "ghost projects" and unprogramed projects, as far as St. Timothy, St. Gerrard and Alpha and Omega are concerned, which are all quadruple-A construction companies and have the financial capacity to implement and execute the awarded projects.