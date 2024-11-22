President’s ouster row, ASA Phl gives side (9)

Daily Tribune is printing the final part of the series of replies of ASA Philippines, through counsel Cruz, Marcelo and Tenefrancia, to the articles printed from 5 to 11 November that were based on interviews of ASA Philippines former president and chief executive officer Kamrul Tarafder and documents he provided:

Kamrul: “Copies of the video recording of the radio reports have been shared with PDEA previously.

PDEA verbally cleared Kamrul, Simon, and all members of their family of any connections to drugs but could not provide any documentation to that effect due to confidentiality.

Kamrul provided the DAILY TRIBUNE with a PDEA certification dated 28 October, stating that, according to the agency’s Legal and Prosecution Service records, he, his wife, and son Simon and his wife have no pending drug cases.

Subsequently, the ASA Foundation, through the Romulo Mabanta Law Firm acting on its behalf, requested Kamrul to provide an explanation regarding the report and to submit all materials related to the threat incidents, as well as other reports and communications with authorities and government agencies concerning the investigation.

Kamrul submitted himself to the PDEA investigation, nonetheless, hoping it would be impartial.

He likewise sought the assistance of the Board to help him clear his name and the Foundation of the false reports, but his requests were all ignored.

Kamrul stated that it appears no positive outcome came from the supposed investigation conducted by the ASA Foundation through Romulo Mabanta Law.

Firm regarding the radio report. Despite several follow-up requests from Kamrul, the ASA Foundation was unable to produce any report on the matter.”

ASA Philippines: The Board took concrete steps in addressing and investigating the allegations from the DZRH broadcasts. The claim that Mr. Kamrul’s requests for assistance in clearing his name were “ignored” misrepresents the Board’s serious and diligent approach.

In fact, in his letter to the Foundation’s constituents, Mr. Gotuaco, then interim President, advised them that the Board is pursuing a thorough investigation of the allegations against Mr. Kamrul and his family, and asked anyone who may have information on the matter to reach out for any support whatsoever.

A few days after the broadcasts came out, Mr. Gotuaco sent an email to Mr. Kamrul and the Board of the Foundation, emphasizing the latter’s commitment to investigating these troubling reports, some of which were already known to be false.

The Board formally requested, on multiple occasions, for Mr. Kamrul to provide all pertinent documents and information related to the alleged threats and DZRH broadcast.

Mr. Gotuaco reiterated his requests for the following:

1. All threat materials received on 02 April and 10 April 2024, which were crucial for ASA’s risk assessment.

2. Any information from the Philippine National Police or the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group regarding their investigation into the threats; and

3. Full disclosure of communications between Mr. Kamrul, his family, the National Intelligence Coordinating Agency, and Mr. Angelo Palmones of DZRH.

The ASA’s Board recognized the importance of conducting a thorough, fact-based investigation before issuing any public statements of support for Mr. Kamrul.

This approach was vital to protect the integrity of the ASA Foundation and ensure that any support for Mr. Kamrul was grounded on clear facts. However, to date, Mr. Kamrul refused to provide the documents and information requested.

This has resulted in the Board not reaching a definitive conclusion regarding the allegations made in the DZRH broadcasts.

Kamrul: “On 6 July 2024, Eric Gotuaco met with Kamrul to discuss his compensation package which among others, imposed conditions, that he resign as a member, that he procures the resignation of Adam Bruun as a member of the Foundation, and that Simon hands over his IT System to ASA.”

The events that occurred on 06 July 2024 were inaccurately reported. The Articles mislead readers into believing that the Foundation imposed Mr. Kamrul’s resignation as a member of the Foundation.

In fact, the idea of resigning as a member of the Foundation came from Mr. Kamrul.

Further, the settlement proposed by the Foundation did not require Mr. Simon to hand over his IT System to the Foundation.

The actual requirement was for Mr. Kamrul to ensure that both Jyosna and his son, Mr. Simon, agree to turn over all historical and current data of the Foundation, including data from ATMOS I and II, and to facilitate the transition from ATMOS to CAMS.

The requested data, in the first place, is information that rightfully belongs to the Foundation.

Nevertheless, the discussions regarding the settlement did not lead to any concrete agreement, as Mr. Kamrul firmly believed that he was entitled to more than the amount that may be reasonably and legally allocated for a retiring officer or employee.

He viewed himself as an indispensable member of the non-stock, non-profit corporation, actually more akin to an equity holder or investor in a stock corporation, and believed he should be compensated with the funds beyond the allocated budget, funds otherwise designated for the Foundation’s operations and ultimately, its beneficiaries.

The non-profit and benevolent character of the Foundation is apparently lost to Mr. Kamrul.