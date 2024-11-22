FANTASTIC FOUR: Blazers, Cardinals favored as Final Four kicks off

Games today:

(Cuneta Astrodome)

11 a.m. — Mapua vs Lyceum

2:30 p.m. — Saint Benilde vs San Beda

So far, College of Saint Benilde has done all the right things to be considered as a serious title contender in Season 100 of the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) men’s basketball tournament.

The Blazers finished the elimination round in second place with a 14-4 win-loss record and are armed with a twice-to-beat advantage heading into the Final Four Saturday at 2:30 p.m. at the Cuneta Astrodome.

There’s one problem: Saint Benilde needs to eliminate defending champion San Beda University.

The Blazers have a psychological edge entering this much-anticipated match-up as they swept the Red Lions in the elimination round.

Saint Benilde won in overtime, 70-65, in the first round before pulling off a 70-62 victory in the second round last 13 November.

The Blazers are the third-best offensive squad in the league with an average of 79.67 points.

Not only that.

Saint Benilde is also the No. 1 rebounding team with 49.72 boards and the team with the most assists with 18.56 dimes.

But Blazers head coach Charles Tiu isn’t about to get drowned with all these plus points as they need to be careful against an old guard like San Beda.

After Saint Benilde lost the No.1 seed on its final day of elimination after a sorry 81-82 loss to Lyceum of the Philippines University last week, Tiu said they need to be ready to fight tooth and nail against the Lions if they want a chance to make it back to the finals and hopefully, end the school’s 24-year wait for a championship.

“Everyone in that San Beda team can play,” Tiu said.

“It made a tougher path to the championship for us but we have no choice. That’s our situation and we have to be better.”

Allen Liwag will be expected to be a force to be reckoned with for the Blazers after finishing the elimination round with 14.61 points and 11.28 rebounds.

As for San Beda head coach Yuri Escueta, he said they need to focus first on taking the win today before anything else.

After all, the Lions overcame a twice-to-win advantage in the Final Four last year before clinching their 23rd NCAA title.

San Beda is the best defensive squad right now as they only allowed 66.44 points per game.

“If we can repeat what we did last year, hopefully we can. Our players know what it takes,” Escueta said.

“So hopefully, we can execute come Saturday,” he added.

Team captain Yukien Andrada will be leaned on for this game after averaging 12.39 points.

Meanwhile, Mapua University, which finished with a 15-3 slate, is only a win away from returning to the finals when it goes up against Lyceum at 11 a.m.

Cardinals head coach Randy Alcantara said their first order of business is disrupting the Pirates’ fast-paced tempo.

The Pirates beat the Cardinals in the first round, 96-81, last 24 September behind John Barba’s 25-point performance.

Mapua then exacted revenge in the second round with a 69-68 victory last 29 October thanks to a clutch triple from Lawrence Mangubat.

“The coaches kept telling them we were really lucky to get the win in the second round. But if we look at it, they had 28 points compared to our 15 points in the fourth quarter,” Alcantara said.

“We need to control the game until the end and we need to show our energy.”

Reigning Most Valuable Player Clint Escamis is expedited to be a key player for Mapua once again after finishing the elimination round with 15.44 points, fifth-best in the league, 3.61 rebounds, four assists, and 1.89 steals.

As for Lyceum, head coach Gilbert Malabanan said they need to be alert and focused at the moment, or else their dream of returning to the best-of-three championship series will vanish in thin smoke.

It will be a battle of gunners as John Barba is expected to go up against Escamis after finishing the elimination round as the second-best scorer with 17.61 points for the Pirates.

“We have to lessen our turnovers and be disciplined offensively and defensively,” Malabanan said, whose team finished with a 10-8 record.