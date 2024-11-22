ERC eyes holding open meetings

The Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) announced plans to hold Open Commission Meetings in the near future, signaling a major step toward enhancing transparency and public engagement in energy regulation.

Alongside this initiative, the ERC said on Friday that it has also adopted a policy during its 12 November meeting to immediately inform the public of its actions and decisions, further solidifying its commitment to openness.

In line with this policy, the ERC released its first-ever Notice of Commission Action following its 1111th Regular Commission Meeting, a practice that will now be institutionalized after each meeting to keep the public promptly informed of the Commission’s regulatory actions and decisions.

“This policy is aligned with the State’s commitment to transparency, the Constitutional right of the public to access records on matters of public concern, and the ERC’s mandate to serve the public interest,” said ERC Chairperson and CEO Monalisa C. Dimalanta.

Public trust strengthened

She described the initiative as a “huge step” toward strengthening public trust and accountability in the regulatory process.

Dimalanta emphasized that the ERC’s responsibilities include ensuring just and reasonable electricity rates, preventing anti-competitive practices, penalizing market abuses and protecting consumer rights.

“Making this information readily available supports the right of citizens to scrutinize, fosters full public accountability, and strengthens public trust in the regulatory process,” she said.

The move toward Open Commission Meetings and the regular publication of Notices of Commission Action reflects the ERC’s efforts to align with its mandate to serve the public and promote greater transparency in the energy sector.