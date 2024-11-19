SCUTTLEBUTT

DITO rams FOO through
Third telco operator DITO CME Holdings is proceeding with its previously botched follow-on offering (FOO), albeit with a significant 50-percent markdown in the float price. DITO seeks to raise approximately P2.05 billion through the scaled-down FOO.
In a stock exchange disclosure on Monday, the company announced it had set the final price for the offering at P1.05 per share, more than 50 percent lower than the initial maximum indicative price of P2.15 per share.
“The company will reflect the offer price in the offer-related documents to be submitted to the Securities and Exchange Commission and the Philippine Stock Exchange,” DITO said.
Despite the price reduction, the company remains optimistic about attracting investors during the subscription period, which runs from 20 to 26 November.
The offer, originally scheduled for September, was postponed to give more time for investor evaluations amid the challenging market conditions. Proceeds from the offering will be used to fund the expansion of DITO’s commercial network and cover general corporate expenses.
Brokerage firms, however, said the float is not generating enough interest. BDO Capital and Investment Corp. is the sole underwriter for the transaction.
Earlier this month, DITO announced the approval of a potential investment from Summit Telco Corp. Pte. Ltd. following the signing of a subscription framework agreement with the existing shareholder.
If the deal goes forward, it could lead to the issuance of up to nine billion new shares, with company executives authorized to finalize the agreement to further strengthen DITO’s financial position.
Additionally, DITO CME revealed in August its plan to raise up to P40.26 billion from private investors over the next five years to bolster its financial position and support growth.
DITO CME currently has 19.53 billion shares of common stock.
Should the deal go through, nine billion common shares would give Summit a larger stake in DITO CME, edging out Udenna’s stake. Summit Telco and its subsidiary, Summit Telco Holdings, already own a combined 23.03 percent of DITO CME.
“Let’s see if the new terms will interest the market,” a broker said.