SCUTTLEBUTT

The offer, originally scheduled for September, was postponed to give more time for investor evaluations amid the challenging market conditions. Proceeds from the offering will be used to fund the expansion of DITO’s commercial network and cover general corporate expenses.

Brokerage firms, however, said the float is not generating enough interest. BDO Capital and Investment Corp. is the sole underwriter for the transaction.

Earlier this month, DITO announced the approval of a potential investment from Summit Telco Corp. Pte. Ltd. following the signing of a subscription framework agreement with the existing shareholder.

If the deal goes forward, it could lead to the issuance of up to nine billion new shares, with company executives authorized to finalize the agreement to further strengthen DITO’s financial position.

Additionally, DITO CME revealed in August its plan to raise up to P40.26 billion from private investors over the next five years to bolster its financial position and support growth.

DITO CME currently has 19.53 billion shares of common stock.

Should the deal go through, nine billion common shares would give Summit a larger stake in DITO CME, edging out Udenna’s stake. Summit Telco and its subsidiary, Summit Telco Holdings, already own a combined 23.03 percent of DITO CME.

“Let’s see if the new terms will interest the market,” a broker said.