CINEMA REVIEW:Lav Diaz’s ‘Phantosmia’ (2024)

Lav Diaz’s Phantosmia, which had its world premiere at the 2024 Venice Film Festival, immerses viewers in a haunting, four-hour journey into the psyche of an ex-soldier grappling with phantosmia — a condition in which he perpetually smells rotten things triggered by his PTSD.

The film’s length might seem daunting, but Diaz’s masterful pacing makes each minute feel necessary, drawing the audience deeply into the external and internal struggles of its main character, Hilarion Zabala (Ronnie Lazaro).

As a retired soldier haunted by memories of past battles, Zabala is advised by his psychiatrist to “re-immerse” himself in military work to confront his trauma. Diaz’s direction seamlessly melds this ex-soldier’s haunting reality with the intimate fractures of his family life.