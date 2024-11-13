Cardinals beat Stags to stay on top

Mapua University delivered a 95-76 win over San Sebastian College to stay in the hunt for the No. 1 seed in Season 100 of the National Collegiate Athletic Association men’s basketball tournament at the Filoil EcoOil Centre late Wednesday.

Yam Concepcion had 18 points, five rebounds, and five assists as the Cardinals are tied with College of Saint Benilde at the top spot with identical 14-3 win-loss records.

With a 24-17 lead, a triple from Lawrence Mangubat at 8:54 in the second quarter kickstarted a 14-4 run for Mapua and never looked back.

A layup by Concepcion in the dying seconds of the third quarter gave the Cardinals its biggest lead in the game, 81-49.

Chris Hubilla and JC Recto both scored 17 points for Mapua.

Rafael Are scored 22 points as San Sebastian dropped to a 5-12 slate.

The scores:

MAPUA (95) - Concepcion 18, Hubilla 17, Recto 17, Garcia 12, Mangubat 8, Escamis 6, Abdulla 6, Bancale 4, Cuenco 3, Jabonete 2, Ryan 2, Igliane 0, Agemenyi 0, Reyno 0.

SAN SEBASTIAN (79) - Are 22, Escobido 16, R. Gabat 14, Felebrico 13, Aguilar 5, Velasco 3, Cruz 3, P. Gabat 2, Ricio 1, Maliwat 0, Pascual 0, Lintol 0, Suico 0.

QUARTERS: 24-17, 45-33, 81-49, 95-79.