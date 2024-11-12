SCUTTLEBUTT

Niche targeting
Converge ICT pulled off a coup in partnering with the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) to connect micro, small and medium enterprises to its fiber broadband and technology services.
MSMEs are untapped in the broadband connections market since many cannot afford the high cost of connectivity offered by the dominant telcos.
Under the collaboration, CNVRG will leverage its extensive fiber optic network to provide MSMEs with high-speed internet connectivity, as well as develop and offer cost-effective products and services designed for small businesses.
According to the DTI, MSMEs make up 99.5 percent of establishments, which opens up a long runway of potential new subscribers for CNVRG.
Analysts expect the collaboration with DTI to sustain the strong growth of CNVRG’s small and medium enterprise (SME) sub-segment, albeit at a slightly slower pace of 22 percent to 25 percent in the next two years against its average annual growth of 53 percent from 2021 to 2023.
The corporate sub-segment is expected to contribute the majority of enterprise revenues in the next five years, but SMEs will likely be the main growth driver.
As the economies of scale grow, Converge is introducing more low-cost services that aim for 17 million untapped households which is 77 percent of the overall market for fixed broadband.
Second coming
Trump 2.0 will see the weakening of most regional currencies versus the US dollar. The Philippine peso now stands out as the biggest loser across ASEAN, down almost five percent year-to-date (YTD).
Correspondingly, foreign flows turned negative and have weighed on the Philippine Stock Exchange index which has fallen to third currently from being the top performer across ASEAN thus far for the year. Foreign flows now stand at $89 million outflow after four consecutive months of sustained net inflows. Foreigners have been net sellers of around $133 million in November.
Among the stocks that were hit by net foreign selling this month were the top outperformers (banks, International Container Terminal Services Inc., PLDT) indicating some profit-taking, though AP Securities continued to see some selling on Property stocks which have been lagging.
The rotation out of the biggest outperformers into some of the laggards over the same period were also noted.
Stocks like Aboitiz Equity Ventures, Universal Robina Corp, Nickel Asia, Ayala Corp. and Bloomberry are leading the advancers this month after being among the laggards. Globe, Metrobank, Meralco, Century Pacific Food and DM Consunji Inc. continue to outperform the market.
The Philippines, being a net importer, is inherently susceptible to currency volatility. A weaker peso typically leads to higher inflation rates. However, the near-record high Gross International Reserves level, coupled with seasonally heavier inflows of overseas Filipino worker remittances, could bolster sentiment toward the Philippine peso.