SCUTTLEBUTT

Niche targeting

Converge ICT pulled off a coup in partnering with the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) to connect micro, small and medium enterprises to its fiber broadband and technology services.

MSMEs are untapped in the broadband connections market since many cannot afford the high cost of connectivity offered by the dominant telcos.

Under the collaboration, CNVRG will leverage its extensive fiber optic network to provide MSMEs with high-speed internet connectivity, as well as develop and offer cost-effective products and services designed for small businesses.

According to the DTI, MSMEs make up 99.5 percent of establishments, which opens up a long runway of potential new subscribers for CNVRG.

Analysts expect the collaboration with DTI to sustain the strong growth of CNVRG’s small and medium enterprise (SME) sub-segment, albeit at a slightly slower pace of 22 percent to 25 percent in the next two years against its average annual growth of 53 percent from 2021 to 2023.

The corporate sub-segment is expected to contribute the majority of enterprise revenues in the next five years, but SMEs will likely be the main growth driver.

As the economies of scale grow, Converge is introducing more low-cost services that aim for 17 million untapped households which is 77 percent of the overall market for fixed broadband.