PhilHealth raises benefits for severe dengue cases by 200%

As dengue fever cases continue to rise in the country, the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth) has significantly increased its benefit package for severe dengue from P16,000 to P47,000, effective November 1, 2024.

This substantial increase aims to provide adequate financial risk protection to Filipinos afflicted with the disease.

Earlier this year, the state health insurer had already raised its benefit package for dengue with or without warning signs from P10,000 to P13,000.

"With this two-fold increase in health insurance coverage for severe dengue, we hope to alleviate the financial burden on affected families," said PhilHealth President and CEO Emmanuel R. Ledesma, Jr.

"There is no more reason to delay seeking immediate medical treatment upon observing dengue symptoms, sagot po kayo ng PhilHealth," he assured the public.

The Department of Health reported that as of October 4, 2024, 269,467 dengue cases have been reported nationwide, with the National Capital Region reaching alert level due to 24,232 recorded cases.

PhilHealth reminds the public that patients availing of services beyond the minimum standards of care in non-ward accommodations, including additional services unrelated to dengue management in accredited private health facilities, shall have a co-payment. Meanwhile, services in non-basic accommodations in public facilities shall be subject to fixed co-payment.