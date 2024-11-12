DHSUD, PIA vow stronger collab for 'truthful' housing information 

The Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD) and the Philippine Information Agency (PIA) on Monday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU)—solidifying partnership in delivering truthful housing-related information to the public and combatting false news.

DHSUD Secretary Jose Rizalino Acuzar and PIA Director General Kat De Castro led the signing of the MOU, and witnessed by Undersecretary Avelino Tolentino III and Assistant Director General Allan Lorenzo.

"Napakahalaga po na tama at totoong impormasyon ang nakakarating sa ating mha kababayan upang malaman nila na may gobyernong handang umagapay sa kanilang mga pangangailangan, kasama na ang pabahay," Secretary Acuzar said.

"Nariyan din po ang fake news na usong-uso ngayon na dapat nating labanan at tapatan upang di malinlang ang ating mga kababayan," he added.

For her part, Director General De Castro vowed to provide DHSUD media and communications team access to various PIA's capacity building programs.

She also expressed the Agency's readiness to collaborate with and assist DHSUD Regional Offices to better inform the public regarding latest developments in the human settlements and urban development sector.

Undersecretary Tolentino, in his remarks, highlighted PIA's expertise and presence in the grassroots as a huge boost to the DHSUD’s information and education campaign, particularly about President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.'s Pambansang Pabahay para sa Pilipino (4PH) Program which is currently being implemented nationwide.

Under the MOU, the PIA will also be supporting other communications and media initiatives of the DHSUD, through its Strategic Communications and Public Affairs Service (SCPAS) headed by Director Mario J. Mallari.