DD seeks broader investor base with P10-B bonds

DoubleDragon Corp., the real estate company led by tycoons Edgar “Injap” Sia II and Tony Tan Caktiong, is looking to expand its investor base with its regulator-approved offering of P10 billion in fixed-rate retail bonds.



In a stock exchange disclosure on Monday, DoubleDragon confirmed that the Securities and Exchange Commission had approved the sale of the 5.5-year bonds, which are priced at an annual interest rate of 8 percent. The offer period runs from 11 to 20 November.



“We are glad to tap the Peso Retail Bond market again to capture an even wider stakeholder base into DoubleDragon’s ecosystem,” said DoubleDragon Chairman Sia.



“We believe that the pricing of this DD Retail Bond offering at 8% will enable a wide range of people to avail of the good coupon rate for a Triple A-rated retail bond, especially given the minimum investment size of only P50,000,” he added.



The bond issuance is part of DoubleDragon’s broader capital-raising strategy to strengthen its financial position as it nears the completion of its extensive asset-building phase.



According to DoubleDragon, additional funding will support its goal of having a fully developed, stable, recurring revenue stream for its estate portfolio by next year. It will also help its international expansion, with its Hotel101 brand—a unique, asset-light hotel model—set to generate substantial US dollar inflows.



DoubleDragon’s Hotel101 Global initiative aims to establish one million hotel rooms worldwide by 2050, with 50,000 rooms targeted for the Philippines. The first overseas projects are expected to bring over P27 billion in foreign currency revenues.



As of the first half of the year, DoubleDragon’s debt-to-equity ratio stood at 0.69x, with total assets reaching P191.29 billion. Excluding its international investments, the company intends to exceed P250 billion in assets by the end of the decade.