The Ascott planting ‘Seeds of Hope’

Trusted accommodation provider with a global outreach, The Ascott, and non-government organization Rural Philippines Rising are calling on the public to join its tree-planting activity at the Payatas Eco Park in Quezon City on 13 November.

Dubbed “Seeds of Hope,” the 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. event is in line with Ascott CARES, the sustainability program of The Ascott, and its promotion of a sustainable festive season.

Ascott CARES is centered around five fundamental pillars of Community, Alliance, Respect, Environment and Supply chain.

The Ascott said it is committed to extending our culture of care and hospitality to the people and environments we interact with through our business and across our supply chain.

“With the support of our people and strong alliances forged with like-minded partners along our journey, we seek to deliver on this promise through our Ascott CARES.”

For the Seeds of Hope tree-planting, interested participants would be picked up and dropped off at Ascott Makati and Citadines Roces.

From Makati, the shuttle leaves the hotel and residential complex at 5:30 a.m. while in Quezon City it would be 6:30 a.m.

Arrival in Payatas Eco Park is at 7 a.m. with The Ascott country general manager Patrick Tree planting starts at 7:30 a.m.

Meanwhile, participants are advised to wear comfortable pants and the official event Ascott Cares shirt (given during the event proper), with rubber shoes or closed footwear.

Filled reusable water jugs or tumblers are also a must, as well as sunblock or cap for UV protection

Also bring an umbrella and raincoat in case of sudden rain or change in weather

A reminder to bring any personal medication and other first aid material.