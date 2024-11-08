DHSUD, DMW collab to facilitate OFWs accessing 4PH

The Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD) and the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) on Thursday signed a joint memorandum to assist overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) in accessing housing benefits under President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.'s flagship Pambansang Pabahay para sa Pilipino (4PH) Program.

DHSUD Secretary Jose Rizalino Acuzar and DMW Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac signed Joint Memorandum Circular No. 1 Series of 2024 as among the highlights of the closing of the National Shelter Month 2024 celebration.

Under the JMC, the DHSUD and the DMW committed to facilitate access for OFWs to housing benefits, particularly with the Home Development Mutual Fund, or Pag-IBIG Fund, and under the 4PH Program.

Both secretaries agreed to consider OFWs and their next of kin among the priority sectors of 4PH and establish mechanisms to facilitate their applications through the Pag-IBIG Fund.

"Isang malaking karangalan po para sa akin ang makapagsilbi, kahit na papaano, sa ating mga OFWs. Katuwang ng DHSUD ang DMW at Pag-IBIG Fund sa pag-agapay sa ating mga Bagong Bayani," Secretary Acuzar said.

"This is our simple way of honoring the sacrifices of our OFWs, not only for their families but more importantly for the country. Ang mga OFWs po ay isa sa mga pinaka-pundasyon at bumubuhay sa ating ekonomiya. Kaya marapat lamang na suklian ng ating gobyerno ang kanilang mga paghihirap sa pangingibang-bansa," he added.

For his part, Secretary Cacdac expressed gratitude to DHSUD and Pag-IBIG Fund for providing OFWs access to the housing program.

Pag-IBIG Fund Chief Executive Officer Marilene Acosta vowed full support to the JMC as she cited their ongoing efforts to provide OFWs with ready and easy access to Pag-IBIG services.

With the signing of JMC No. 1 S. 2024, which was the result of an initial memorandum of understanding between DHSUD and DMW, OFWs interested in 4PH will now have a clearer and better channel on how to process their applications.