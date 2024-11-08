Batangas recovers, makes South Finals

The Batangas City Tanduay Rum Masters bucked a flat start to subdue the South Cotabato Warriors, 73-63, and advance to the South Division Finals against the waiting Quezon Province in the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League Sixth Season late Thursday at the jampacked Batangas City Coliseum in Batangas City.

Batangas silenced South Cotabato for more than four minutes at the start of the fourth quarter to break free, 61-53, and held it till the end to clinch their best-of-three semifinal series, 2-1.

John Ambulodto and Levi Hernandez presided over Batangas’ offense that hit high gear in the second half.

Ambulodto posted 18 points and seven rebounds to earn the Daily Fantasy best player honors over Hernandez, who tallied 16 points, five rebounds and two steals.

Other Rum Masters who delivered were Cedric Ablaza with 12 points, seven rebounds and three assists and Jong Baloria with nine points and three assists.

South Cotabato got 12 points and 11 rebounds from Christian Fajarito, Val Acuna with 10 points and nine rebounds, Nico Elorde with nine points, three assists and two steals, Kyle Tolentino with nine points, seven rebounds and three assists and Mark Cruz with nine points and three assists.

A closing 10-point spurt, triggered by back-to-back triples by Marwin Dionisio and Mark Cruz, pushed the Warriors away, 23-9, after the first quarter.

Batangas Coach Cholo Villanueva praised his wards for being “resilient” and said the victory was a “testament to our consistency and winning culture,” referring to the Rum Masters’ sixth straight MPBL playoffs appearance.

The Warriors led by as far as 30-15 before the Rum Masters trimmed it to 40-30 at the break with MPBL chief executive officer Manny Pacquiao at courtside.