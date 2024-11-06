Group alarms hypothyroidism rise in APAC

Health experts belonging to the Philippine Thyroid Association have raised alarm on the rising cases of hypothyroidism in the Asia Pacific (APAC) region following the release of a report from global think tank Economist Impact.

The Economist Impact report, "Closing the Gap: Prioritizing Thyroid Disease in Asia-Pacific," said that an estimated 11 percent of adults are affected by hypothyroidism compared to 2-4 percent in other parts of the world.

The said report was based on extensive evidence review and insights from a panel of experts in APAC to identify key policy areas for action.

Normal thyroid function is crucial for metabolic regulation, body temperature, and heart rate, among others.

Thyroid disease refers to several conditions, including hypothyroidism, hyperthyroidism, congenital hypothyroidism, and thyroid cancer. Thyroid disease is estimated to affect 200 million people globally.

Certain groups—such as pregnant women, newborns, older adults, and individuals with genetic predispositions—are particularly vulnerable.

“Because thyroid symptoms are often mild and not very specific, many people do not realize they need to get checked,” according to Dr. Erick Mendoza, president of the Philippine Thyroid Association.

“Among older adults, symptoms like confusion, depression, falls, heart issues, and even changes in bowel habits are often mistaken for normal aging. Waiting too long to seek help can lead to worse health problems and higher healthcare costs,” Mendoza added.

The economic burden of thyroid diseases on national health systems is on the rise, showing the need for urgent attention.

Living with thyroid disease can greatly affect a person's physical, mental, and social well-being, especially if it goes undiagnosed. Low production of thyroid hormones due to iodine deficiency can result in hypothyroidism, which manifests in fatigue, weight gain, and developmental issues, notably in children.

"Patients don’t always get the treatment they need because there’s not always access to diagnostic tests or even doctors, especially if you live in far-flung provinces, islands, or rural areas," says Dr. Cecilia Jimeno, a professor of endocrinology, diabetes, and metabolism at the University of the Philippines College of Medicine and one of the experts who contributed to the research.

For people with thyroid disease, the expert panel believes that a better understanding of the health effects could help patients adhere to their treatment and follow-up appointments.

“The time to act is now. By prioritizing thyroid health, we can improve outcomes for affected individuals and reduce the overall burden of this public health issue. Initiatives like the Thyromobile Project in the Philippines can raise awareness and provide thyroid services in remote, iodine-deficient areas,” said Martha Paiz Herrera, General Manager and Managing Director, Merck, Inc.

The Thyromobile offers goiter screening, thyroid ultrasound, and thyroid stimulating hormone (TSH) screening, with a focus on pregnant and lactating women.

"Addressing thyroid disease demands a multifaceted approach," says Dr. Aurora Macaballug, president of the Philippine College of Endocrinology, Diabetes, and Metabolism. "By actively advocating for policies that promote research, funding, and improved access to care—especially through targeted screening and testing—we can create a supportive environment for both patients and healthcare providers." (RAFFY AYENG)