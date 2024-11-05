DigiPlus profits P8.75-B in nine months

DigiPlus Interactive Corp. (DigiPlus), the operator of digital entertainment platforms BingoPlus, ArenaPlus, and GameZone, saw a 314 percent surge in net income, reaching P8.75 billion in the first nine months of the year.

In a stock exchange report on Tuesday, the company attributed the strong performance to robust growth in its retail games segment, the launch of new product offerings, and improved cost efficiencies.

From January to September, DigiPlus posted a 223 percent increase in revenues, which rose to P51.56 billion, up from P15.98 billion during the same period in 2023.

Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) also saw significant growth, climbing 271 percent to P9.34 billion from P2.52 billion last year.

“As DigiPlus increasingly reaches steady-state growth following our exponential expansion since our digital pivot in 2022, we intend to cement our market leadership through focused research and development efforts to strategically develop culturally relevant games that resonate with Filipino audiences,” said DigiPlus Chairman Eusebio Tanco.

In the third quarter alone, DigiPlus registered a net income of P3.52 billion, a 247 percent increase year-on-year.

Revenues from July to September surged 171 percent to P19 billion, driven by higher user traffic and new game offerings. EBITDA for the third quarter rose 206 percent, reaching P3.83 billion.

New launches to drive future growth

DigiPlus is expecting further growth as it continues to introduce new products aimed at capturing the attention of Filipino players.

In September, the company launched Pinoy Drop Ball, the first live-streamed dropball game in the Philippines. The game blends traditional Filipino carnival games with digital entertainment.

DigiPlus also introduced Super Ace Jackpot, a high-stakes slot game featuring jackpots of up to P200 million. Individual wins can reach as high as P30 million, and the game combines exciting card-based mechanics with a unique multiplier system and four jackpot levels.