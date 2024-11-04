Holiday BTS bliss awaits

Holiday must-haves for ARMYs

Randolf Clothing’s Handmade Barong (P30,000): One word: limited. The star of this lineup? A Filipino-made barong by Randolf Clothing, embroidered with doodles by RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook. Only 15 of these P30,000 barongs exist, making it a straight-up collector’s gem. This is “very Pinoy piece” and BTS love rolled into one.

Rags2Riches Bags: A social enterprise brand that’s all about that slow fashion, eco-friendly, Pinoy pride. The bag lineup includes the Buslo Micro Bag (P4,800) in a rich purple, the Puso Micro Bag (P3,700) in a fun triangle shape, the Wonton Bag Charm (P850) and the Sobre Bag Charm (P850), each signed by the artisan who made it. Talk about unique, eco-conscious “DNA.”

Sunnies Flasks are back with a BTS twist: Available in Purple, Grey and the exclusive Chrome, each flask (P2,495) features the iconic BTS logo and a loop for your keyrings, photocards and all those tiny fandom essentials. The deep purple and lilac shades are a sweet nod to BTS’ color, and with each flask, you’ll also get a photocard holder and stickers — talk about a total win! Chrome’s only available here, and if you want to add an extra touch, head to any Sunnies branch for engraving (15 characters max, so keep it short like “BORAHAE”). These flasks are selling faster than a Jungkook TikTok, so grab yours before it’s gone, or you’ll be singing “Save Me” when it sells out.

Exclusive Apparel: For the ARMY looking to level up their fit, there’s a purple tee (P2,500) with a BTS-style jeepney design on the back and socks (P650) in BTS shades of lavender. Keepin’ it local and lovin’ it.