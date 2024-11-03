SCUTTLEBUTT

Key energy deal dims
A plan by a Taiwanese group for a joint venture with a local company to build a pipeline transporting geothermal energy from various local green energy fields is facing setbacks due to issues with China. The massive project, which has reached discussions in the Taipei legislature, is now plagued by concerns about Beijing-owned companies in the local energy sector.
According to a source privy to the discussions, despite China’s aggressive occupation of the West Philippine Sea and recent problems with offshore gambling operations run by Chinese groups, many players in the energy sector remain convinced of the “necessity of PRC investment, seeing PRC tech capabilities as useful.”
“Many in the industry seek alternative sources of technology and expertise. Here is where Taiwan could play a role,” the energy expert said.
An issue with financing renewables in the Philippines for power sales to Taiwan and local buyers also involves the complex and evolving regulatory system. Distribution firms leverage long-term contracts with fossil fuel producers to secure cheap fossil fuel power, rather than purchasing from the wholesale spot market where renewable energy is sold.
The source noted that the structure of the contracts under the law discourages investments in battery systems, which solar power facilities in the Philippines will need if they are to sell power to Taiwan. A boom in solar energy in the south, driven by generous feed-in tariffs, led the government to impose portfolio standards that acted as ceilings on renewable energy purchases, due to transmission and grid connection issues. This also reduced investment in renewable energy.
Whose fool’s gold?
Prospects of gold prices rising after the US elections next week suggest that the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) may have missed an opportunity in the recent massive sale of the country’s gold holdings. The BSP defended the move as a strategy to take advantage of high market prices, allowing for a healthy foreign exchange buffer against external shocks.
Reports indicate that the BSP sold the most gold worldwide in the first half of 2024 while other countries increased their reserves of the precious metal. “The BSP sold gold during the first half of the year as part of its active management strategy of the country’s gold reserves, which form part of the country’s Gross International Reserves,” the BSP stated.
With the US presidential election now less than a week away, ING suggested that gold is likely to perform well regardless of the election outcome, given the high near-term geopolitical risks. Gold has long been a safe haven during times of elevated geopolitical risk. The global investment bank noted that events like the 9/11 attacks, the Covid-19 pandemic, and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine have significantly driven up gold prices as investors flock to it in periods of instability.
Gold’s price increased by 55 percent during Donald Trump’s presidency and by another 45 percent (as of October 30) during Joe Biden’s time in office. In 2023, central banks added 1,037 tons of gold — the second-highest annual purchase in history — following a record high of 1,082 tons in 2022, according to ING. A World Gold Council survey conducted in April 2024 found that 29 percent of central bank respondents intend to increase their gold reserves in the next 12 months.
It seems the BSP went against the trend by massively unloading the precious metal.