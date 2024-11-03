SCUTTLEBUTT

Key energy deal dims

A plan by a Taiwanese group for a joint venture with a local company to build a pipeline transporting geothermal energy from various local green energy fields is facing setbacks due to issues with China. The massive project, which has reached discussions in the Taipei legislature, is now plagued by concerns about Beijing-owned companies in the local energy sector.

According to a source privy to the discussions, despite China’s aggressive occupation of the West Philippine Sea and recent problems with offshore gambling operations run by Chinese groups, many players in the energy sector remain convinced of the “necessity of PRC investment, seeing PRC tech capabilities as useful.”

“Many in the industry seek alternative sources of technology and expertise. Here is where Taiwan could play a role,” the energy expert said.

An issue with financing renewables in the Philippines for power sales to Taiwan and local buyers also involves the complex and evolving regulatory system. Distribution firms leverage long-term contracts with fossil fuel producers to secure cheap fossil fuel power, rather than purchasing from the wholesale spot market where renewable energy is sold.

The source noted that the structure of the contracts under the law discourages investments in battery systems, which solar power facilities in the Philippines will need if they are to sell power to Taiwan. A boom in solar energy in the south, driven by generous feed-in tariffs, led the government to impose portfolio standards that acted as ceilings on renewable energy purchases, due to transmission and grid connection issues. This also reduced investment in renewable energy.