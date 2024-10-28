Civic group: N. Ecija politics ‘disgraceful’

With the midterm elections approaching in May next year, civic group Novo Ecijano: Bantay Boto Movement (NE-BBM) has raised concerns over what it calls the continued erosion of democratic principles by political dynasties, particularly in Nueva Ecija.

In a statement, NE-BBM condemned what it described as "political incorporation" by the Umali family in the province. The group’s concerns echo those voiced by governance watchdog Alyansang Nagkakaisang Mamamayan (ANIM) and two prominent members of the Catholic Bishops Conference of the Philippines (CBCP), who recently filed a petition with the Commission on Elections (Comelec) against political dynasties.

Caritas Philippines president Bishop Colin Bagaforo of Kidapawan and vice president Bishop Gerardo Alminaza of San Carlos supported NE-BBM’s call for a fairer political system, highlighting the need to reduce the influence of entrenched political families.

Currently, six members of the Umali family are running for various high-profile positions in Nueva Ecija. Incumbent governor Aurelio Umali is seeking reelection with his brother, Gil Raymond Umali, as vice governor. Meanwhile, Aurelio’s 23-year-old daughter, Patricia Marie, is also running for the gubernatorial seat, while another daughter, Gabrielle, 25, is running for Congress in the 3rd district against her mother, former Governor Czarina Umali. Additionally, Emmanuel Anthony Umali, the current vice governor, is running for mayor of Cabanatuan City.

Ruben Aquino, NE-BBM’s convenor, emphasized that while family rivalries are common in Philippine politics, the scenario in Nueva Ecija is extreme. He highlighted the Umali family’s strategy of fielding multiple family members, including their young daughters, to secure political control over the province.

“Normal na sa ating bansa ang mga naglalaban-laban na magkakapamilya sa pulitika dahil hindi sila magkakasundo. Pero iba dito sa Nueva Ecija, ang mga Umali ay hindi nag-aaway away pero magkakalaban sila sa election. Ibig sabihin, hindi sila totoong magkalaban sa election, kundi ito ay kanilang istratehiya para hindi sila mawala sa political landscape ng probinsya. Ginawa nilang insurance candidates ang kanilang mga anak. This is very disgraceful. Nakakahiya,” Aquino underscored.

Aquino noted that the decision to field younger family members might be a contingency plan, should Governor Umali and his wife, Czarina, face disqualification due to an ongoing case before the Office of the Ombudsman. Both were recently suspended over allegations related to the issuance of 205 quarry permits without the required compliance from the Department of Environment and Natural Resources, as well as non-remittance of local government shares from collected taxes.

The NE-BBM and CBCP petitioners maintain that such actions threaten the foundations of democracy in the province and are urging Comelec and local authorities to take action.